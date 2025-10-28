ModernGhana logo
'Ghana’s economy on strong recovery path' — BoG Governor praises Mahama’s leadership

  Tue, 28 Oct 2025
Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson AsiamaGovernor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama

Ghana’s economy has made a decisive turnaround under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, has declared.

Speaking at the launch of the 60th anniversary celebration of the Ghana Cedi in Accra on Tuesday, October 28, Dr. Asiama said that bold and coordinated policy interventions by the Mahama administration have placed the country on a path of sustained recovery and growth.

“Under the leadership of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Her Excellency the Vice President, and through coordinated, difficult but necessary policy actions, Ghana has turned a decisive corner. The evidence is compelling,” Dr. Asiama affirmed.

He pointed to a sharp decline in inflation, a stronger national currency, and rising international reserves as proof of the country’s economic revival. According to him, headline inflation had dropped to 9.4 percent as of September 2025, with projections indicating a further decline by year-end.

The Ghanaian cedi, which had faced years of volatility, has also posted a remarkable performance, appreciating by 37 percent as of October 17. Dr. Asiama noted that the World Bank had ranked the cedi as the best-performing currency in sub-Saharan Africa during the first eight months of 2025.

“Our gross international reserves now stand at approximately $12 billion,” he added. “This provides a solid cushion against external economic shocks and has restored significant investor confidence in the Ghanaian economy.”

Dr. Asiama emphasised that the progress did not come easily, describing it as the result of “tough but prudent decisions” that have stabilised key sectors and strengthened macroeconomic fundamentals.

He expressed optimism that with continued discipline and policy consistency, Ghana’s economic outlook would remain robust and resilient in the years ahead.

