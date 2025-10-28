Cedi appreciates 37% against dollar — BoG Governor

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, has reiterated the central bank’s firm resolve to uphold prudent monetary policies aimed at safeguarding exchange rate stability and consolidating Ghana’s recent economic progress.

Addressing dignitaries at the launch of the Cedi@60 anniversary in Accra, Dr. Asiama said the Ghanaian cedi’s impressive performance in 2025 reflects disciplined policy implementation, fiscal restraint, and restored investor confidence.

“As of October 17, the cedi has appreciated by 37 percent, and according to the World Bank, it is the best-performing currency in sub-Saharan Africa,” Dr. Asiama stated. “This achievement did not happen by chance. It is the outcome of hard choices, fiscal consolidation by government, a tight monetary policy stance by the Bank of Ghana, and renewed confidence from investors and the public.”

The Governor emphasised that the central bank remains unwavering in its mandate to ensure macroeconomic stability, control inflation, and protect the value of the local currency.

“Our goal is to sustain confidence in the cedi and strengthen the foundation for long-term stability. As we celebrate 60 years of the cedi, our commitment to maintaining a resilient and credible currency remains unchanged,” he assured.

Dr. Asiama’s remarks come at a time when the cedi continues its strong rally against major trading currencies, driven by improved external reserves, reduced inflation, and steady inflows from exports and foreign investments.

The World Bank’s recognition of the cedi as the best-performing currency in sub-Saharan Africa, he noted, serves as a testament to Ghana’s fiscal discipline and ongoing reforms in the foreign exchange market.