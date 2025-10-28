PAOG assures early preparations for smooth 2026 Hajj

The Deputy Communications Director of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), Alhaji Haruna Mohammed, has reaffirmed the Chairman’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and stress-free Hajj experience for Ghanaian pilgrims in 2026.

Speaking on GTV’s Adult Education Programme hosted by Hajia Maryam Sissey, Alhaji Haruna expressed optimism about the progress made so far and acknowledged the leadership of the PAOG Chairman, Hon. Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim, for his continued dedication.

He highlighted concerns from previous years, particularly between 2017 and 2024, when the high cost of Hajj created financial difficulties for many Ghanaian Muslims seeking to perform the pilgrimage.

According to him, interventions by President John Dramani Mahama helped reduce the financial burden on pilgrims, including lowering Hajj fees from GH¢75,000 to GH¢62,000 and improving welfare services such as feeding, transportation, and accommodation.

Alhaji Haruna noted that the current administration of PAOG has already embarked on comprehensive planning for 2026 to prevent the challenges experienced in the past. He added that a task force has been established to strengthen operations and enhance early preparation.

He stressed that only accredited agents are authorized to handle payments from prospective pilgrims, as well as direct payments. He urged applicants to ensure that all deposits are properly received and accurately reflected in bank records.

Touching on ongoing reforms, Alhaji Haruna referenced recent directives aimed at ensuring greater financial transparency from Hajj agents and facilitating collaboration between PAOG and financial institutions to safeguard pilgrims’ funds.

He further stated that stakeholder conferences will be organized ahead of the pilgrimage to brief pilgrims on key arrangements, including flights, accommodation, and welfare services.

“We want to ensure that when the time for Hajj comes, everything will be fully ready,” he emphasized, assuring Ghanaian Muslims that they will witness significant improvements in the organization of the 2026 Hajj.

Source: Communications Directorates of PAOG