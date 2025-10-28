ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PAOG assures early preparations for smooth 2026 Hajj

  Tue, 28 Oct 2025
Religion PAOG assures early preparations for smooth 2026 Hajj
TUE, 28 OCT 2025

The Deputy Communications Director of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), Alhaji Haruna Mohammed, has reaffirmed the Chairman’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and stress-free Hajj experience for Ghanaian pilgrims in 2026.

Speaking on GTV’s Adult Education Programme hosted by Hajia Maryam Sissey, Alhaji Haruna expressed optimism about the progress made so far and acknowledged the leadership of the PAOG Chairman, Hon. Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim, for his continued dedication.

He highlighted concerns from previous years, particularly between 2017 and 2024, when the high cost of Hajj created financial difficulties for many Ghanaian Muslims seeking to perform the pilgrimage.

According to him, interventions by President John Dramani Mahama helped reduce the financial burden on pilgrims, including lowering Hajj fees from GH¢75,000 to GH¢62,000 and improving welfare services such as feeding, transportation, and accommodation.

Alhaji Haruna noted that the current administration of PAOG has already embarked on comprehensive planning for 2026 to prevent the challenges experienced in the past. He added that a task force has been established to strengthen operations and enhance early preparation.

He stressed that only accredited agents are authorized to handle payments from prospective pilgrims, as well as direct payments. He urged applicants to ensure that all deposits are properly received and accurately reflected in bank records.

Touching on ongoing reforms, Alhaji Haruna referenced recent directives aimed at ensuring greater financial transparency from Hajj agents and facilitating collaboration between PAOG and financial institutions to safeguard pilgrims’ funds.

He further stated that stakeholder conferences will be organized ahead of the pilgrimage to brief pilgrims on key arrangements, including flights, accommodation, and welfare services.

“We want to ensure that when the time for Hajj comes, everything will be fully ready,” he emphasized, assuring Ghanaian Muslims that they will witness significant improvements in the organization of the 2026 Hajj.

Source: Communications Directorates of PAOG

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Speaker Bagbin explains why anti-LGBTQ+ Bill will be reintroduced

2 hours ago

Court dismisses Akosua Serwaas injunction to stop Daddy Lumba’s burial over widowhood rites Court dismisses Akosua Serwaa's injunction to stop Daddy Lumba’s burial over wid...

2 hours ago

Three highway robbers jailed 20years each for Jacobu-Anwiankwanta attack Three highway robbers jailed 20years each for Jacobu-Anwiankwanta attack

2 hours ago

Pelpuo rewards heroic nurse with GH¢5000 for delivering baby in bush under tough conditions Pelpuo rewards heroic nurse with GH¢5000 for delivering baby in bush under tough...

2 hours ago

GH¢3.6m on fuel: Did you drive around the world? — PAC fumes at ECG staff over GH¢180million chop chop GH¢3.6m on fuel: 'Did you drive around the world?' — PAC fumes at ECG staff over...

3 hours ago

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie Parliament to vet Justice Baffoe-Bonnie for Chief Justice role on November 10

3 hours ago

Opoku-Agyemang calls for fiscal discipline, shared responsibility as Cedi marks 60years Opoku-Agyemang calls for fiscal discipline, shared responsibility as Cedi marks ...

3 hours ago

Kadjebi residents divided over mother tongue school instruction directive Kadjebi residents divided over mother tongue school instruction directive 

3 hours ago

14 workers critically injured as building collapses at Roman Ridge 14 workers critically injured as building collapses at Roman Ridge

3 hours ago

GWL shuts down Teshie-Nungua desalination plant over contractual, maintenance issues GWL shuts down Teshie-Nungua desalination plant over contractual, maintenance is...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line