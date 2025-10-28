ModernGhana logo
Illegal gun holders given amnesty from November 11 to December 31 to voluntarily surrender – Dr. Adam Bonaa

  Tue, 28 Oct 2025
TUE, 28 OCT 2025
Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA), Dr. Adam Bonaa

The Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA), Dr. Adam Bonaa, has announced that Ghana’s nationwide gun amnesty programme will officially commence on November 11, 2025, and run until December 31, 2025.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 on October 28, Dr. Bonaa confirmed the timeline following a joint statement issued by the Ministry of the Interior and NACSA.

“There’s been another statement by the Minister of the Interior. Per the statement, it’s going to be in force on November 11 and will last until December 31, 2025,” he said.

The amnesty programme forms part of government’s efforts to curb the growing proliferation of illicit firearms and the rising wave of gun-related violence across the country.

According to NACSA, the initiative aims to enhance public safety by encouraging individuals in possession of unregistered or illegal weapons to voluntarily surrender them to the authorities—without fear of arrest, questioning, or prosecution.

“Unregistered firearms have turned minor disputes into funerals, land disputes into wars, and traditional celebrations into mourning,” the Commission stated, stressing that the programme seeks to restore peace and prevent avoidable loss of life.

NACSA reiterated that during the amnesty period, no charges will be brought against anyone who voluntarily turns in their weapon. “No questions will be asked, no charges will be pressed — just freedom and peace offered to all,” it assured.

