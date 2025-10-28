ModernGhana logo
Let’s stop pricing of goods and services in foreign currencies — Finance Minister

Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato ForsonMinister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has cautioned against the continuous pricing of goods and services in foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar.

He said the practice undermines the value of the Ghana cedi and called on citizens and businesses to protect and uphold the local currency as the only legal tender.

Speaking at the launch of the 60th anniversary of the Ghana cedi on Tuesday, October 28, Dr. Ato Forson urged the public to trade and transact with pride in the local currency.

“Let me use this opportunity to once again stress that as Ghanaians, the Ghana cedi remains the only legal tender. The US dollar is not our currency. The cedi is our only currency,” he said.

He cautioned that the continued pricing of goods and services in foreign currencies could negatively affect the economy.

“The continuous pricing of goods and services in US dollars will only hurt us. Let’s stop it, and let us stop it now. The cedi is the only currency we have. Let us protect it, trade with it, and defend it with all within us,” he added.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, further assured that the government will maintain fiscal discipline to sustain the recent stability of the local currency.

He noted that the strength of the cedi is the result of prudent economic management and discipline by government.

