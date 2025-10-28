Government committed to sustaining cedi stability through fiscal discipline — Finance Minister

Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has reiterated government’s commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline to sustain the recent stability of the Ghana cedi.

Dr. Ato Forson said the resilience of the local currency reflects the prudent measures being implemented by government to strengthen the economy.

Speaking at the launch of the 60th anniversary of the Ghana cedi on Tuesday, October 28, he noted that the cedi remains a symbol of Ghana’s sovereignty and must be protected by all citizens through responsible fiscal and economic practices.

“Our commitment to fiscal discipline has contributed to the strengthening of the Ghana cedi,” the Minister stated.

“We want to use this opportunity to assure that the Government of Ghana will remain committed, and we shall stay the course to ensure that the Ghana cedi remains stable and that the gains we have seen are maintained.”

Dr. Ato Forson also urged Ghanaians to desist from pricing goods and services in foreign currencies, noting that such practices undermine the cedi’s value and threaten economic stability.

“We must be eschewing the act that seeks to undermine the value of the Cedi, particularly the pricing of goods and services in foreign currency, the US dollar.

“Let me use this opportunity to once again stress that as Ghanaians, the Ghana Cedi remains the only legal tender. The US, dollar is not our currency. The Cedi is our only currency. The continuous pricing of goods and services in US dollars will only hurt us,” said the minister.