Wontumi in trouble as court issues bench warrant for his arrest

The Accra High Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, after he failed to appear before the court in a criminal case linked to illegal mining.

The warrant, issued on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, came after Wontumi’s unexplained absence from proceedings. The presiding judge described his failure to appear as “unacceptable,” noting that he neither sought permission nor provided any justification for missing the session.

Chairman Wontumi is standing trial over allegations that he engaged in illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region, in violation of Ghana’s mining and environmental protection laws. Prosecutors claim that his operations contributed to the destruction of forest reserves and water bodies in parts of the region.

The court’s order now authorises law enforcement to locate and bring the NPP regional chairman before the bench to answer the charges against him.

This development marks another twist in Wontumi’s ongoing legal battles. He has previously faced multiple arrests and prosecutions for similar offences, drawing widespread attention due to his political influence and business interests.

Earlier this month, on October 7, 2025, Wontumi was granted bail totalling GH₵25 million in two separate illegal mining cases filed by the State. The charges include unauthorised assignment of mineral rights, facilitating unlicensed mining, and operating without regulatory approval.

In one of the cases, heard by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, Wontumi was charged alongside his company, Akonta Mining Company Limited, and a co-director, Kwame Antwi, who is currently on the run. Prosecutors alleged that the group operated unlawfully in the Samreboi forest area of the Western Region.

The 49-year-old politician pleaded not guilty to all charges. His lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, argued that his client was not a flight risk, noting that “men and women of substance” were prepared to stand surety for him.

The court subsequently granted him GH₵15 million bail with three sureties—two of whom must provide justification with landed property. Wontumi was also ordered to surrender his passport, be placed on a stop list at all exit points, and report twice monthly to investigators.

With the new bench warrant in effect, security agencies have been directed to arrest and present Chairman Wontumi before the court as his high-profile illegal mining trial continues to unfold.