Nuamah urges youth to learn skills, use social media wisely at Springboard Road Show in Ho

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Media General, Mr Nuamah, has urged young people to develop interests in trades and productive ventures that align with their passions, stressing that doing what one loves turns work into a rewarding experience rather than a burden.

Speaking at the Springboard Road Show held at the OLA Senior High School Assembly Hall in Ho on Saturday, October 25, 2025, Mr Nuamah encouraged the youth to pursue skills and hobbies that can generate income.

He cited examples of individuals who have transformed simple talents into viable sources of livelihood, adding that the easiest way to learn a trade is to do something one is passionate about. He noted that when people work in areas they love, it no longer feels like a job but a fulfilling hobby.

Touching on values for personal growth, he reminded participants that quality is not a language and encouraged them to maintain authenticity while aspiring for global relevance. “Be an international person, but don’t lose your identity,” he advised.

Mr Nuamah also highlighted the importance of the Ghana Grows initiative, describing it as a national enabler that provides opportunities for young people to improve their livelihoods. He emphasised that such initiatives can only make an impact when beneficiaries are proactive, in his words “Your helper cannot do everything for you. Ghana Grows brings opportunity, but it is up to you to grab it, learn from it, and run with it,” he stated.

Encouraging the youth to invest their time wisely, he mentioned various entrepreneurship models, including mushroom and tomato farming, shoemaking, and make-up artistry. He observed that opportunities today are far more diverse than in the past and said many trades could become profitable businesses if approached with seriousness and creativity.

Another key part of his address centred on the responsible use of social media. Mr Nuamah cautioned against wasting time on unproductive content on social media. “Social media is a great tool for good or for evil. You can use it to learn, or you can use it to waste your life. Every time you are watching someone’s video, remember you are making them money while you lose yours,” he advised. He urged the youth to follow educational channels and tutorials that build skills and create growth opportunities.

On the subject of work ethics, Mr Nuamah challenged young artisans and tradespeople to cultivate honesty and reliability. “A lazy artisan is not only one who doesn’t know his work but also one who lies. If someone promises to come at seven and turns off their phone, that is not professionalism,” he said. He added that workers with poor attitudes often struggle to secure consistent work despite possessing the necessary skills.

He called on the youth to demonstrate integrity and discipline in their dealings with clients. “When people give you work, it’s not their responsibility to chase you. Check your attitude. The day people pay artisans, their cars don’t break down, their children don’t fall sick, and their phones don’t die. But after payment, they are always giving excuses,” he said.

Mr Nuamah also advised against wasteful spending, describing money as a tool for growth rather than mere consumption. He warned that many young people spend excessively on unnecessary things just to impress others, and that such behaviour often leads to financial problems.

He encouraged saving small amounts consistently, explaining that wealth accumulates gradually over time. He gave the example that 200 cedis added to 500, 700, and then 1,000 already approaches 5,000, showing how small savings can grow.

Praising the Volta Region for its vibrant educational and entrepreneurial environment, the Media General COO revealed that the Ghana Grows initiative has already reached over 500,000 young people across the country. He urged participants to take advantage of available opportunities and to share the knowledge they gain with others. He said anyone who learns and keeps knowledge to themselves has wasted it, and that people only become useful when they help others grow.

Mr Nuamah concluded his address by expressing gratitude to the people of the Volta Region for their openness and commitment to youth empowerment. He said Media General believed that on their next visit, they would witness greater achievements from young people in the region. He ended with a call for unity and action, saying that together, much more could be accomplished.