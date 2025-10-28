'Blame managers of the economy, not Kennedy Agyapong for NPP’s 2024 defeat' — Kwasi Kwarteng

The Spokesperson for the Kennedy Agyapong New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign, Kwasi Kwarteng, has rejected attempts to blame the former Assin Central MP for the party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, those who supervised the country’s economy under the NPP government should rather be held responsible for the party’s loss and not Mr. Agyapong, who consistently spoke against the economic hardship and corruption that affected the party’s image.

In a post on Tuesday, October 28, he argued that the NPP’s failure to deliver on key promises and the mishandling of the economy under its own appointees were the real causes of the defeat.

“Ken never lied about building an airport for the Central Region, so there’s definitely no way the people of Central voted against us because of something Ken said,” Kwarteng wrote.

“In any event, was Ken the one who implemented the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme that dishearteningly destroyed people’s savings? Was he the head of the Economic Management Team that recorded the worst inflation in our history?” he quizzed.

The former Ministry of Education Public Relations Officer noted that the critics of the former lawmaker are ignoring the facts and resorting to scapegoating instead of introspection.

“Was it Ken who promised to fix the economy? Or was it Ken who switched to preaching digitalisation when what Ghanaians desperately needed was a clear, open, honest and hopeful message about the collapsed economy then?” he asked.