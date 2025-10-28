ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Mother-tongue instruction not feasible' – Former GES Boss

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Education Former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa
TUE, 28 OCT 2025
Former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa

Former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, has stated that the nationwide implementation of mother-tongue instruction in schools is not feasible under current conditions.

He described the directive from the Ministry of Education as admirable but fraught with practical challenges.

His comments follow an announcement by the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, instructing the GES to fully implement the use of local languages as a medium of instruction across all schools in the country at the lower primary level.

The Minister said the initiative aims to enhance understanding and improve learning outcomes, especially at the basic level.

According to the Minister, children are more likely to grasp concepts and engage meaningfully with content when taught in a language they are familiar with.

The new directive, he explained, is part of broader reforms to ensure inclusive and culturally responsive education across Ghana.

However, speaking on Otec FM’s Nyansapo morning show on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, hosted by Kwaku Owusu Boateng Prof. Opoku Amankwa raised critical concerns about the policy’s implementation.

He questioned which of the 83 Ghanaian languages would be used, noting that only nine are currently approved for use in basic education.

He also pointed out that the concept of "mother tongue" is complex in the Ghanaian context.

“A child born to Akan parents in the Volta Region may grow up speaking Ewe, not Twi. So, which language would be considered the mother tongue in that case?” he queried.

Prof. Opoku Amankwa emphasized that, beyond the language selection issue, the country lacks adequate teaching and learning materials in indigenous languages.

He argued that without documented resources and trained teachers proficient in these languages, the policy would struggle to succeed.

He urged the Ministry to conduct broader consultations and consider the realities on the ground before rolling out the policy nationwide.

“We need a more nuanced approach that accounts for linguistic diversity, resource constraints, and teacher preparedness,” he concluded.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

Woman arrested after guaranteeing GH¢35,000 marriage loan Woman arrested after guaranteeing GH¢35,000 marriage loan

1 hour ago

Chairman Wontumi Wontumi in trouble as court issues bench warrant for his arrest

1 hour ago

Blame managers of the economy, not Kennedy Agyapong for NPP’s 2024 defeat — Kwasi Kwarteng 'Blame managers of the economy, not Kennedy Agyapong for NPP’s 2024 defeat' — Kw...

1 hour ago

Former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa 'Mother-tongue instruction not feasible' – Former GES Boss

1 hour ago

Abronye Court adjourns Abronye’s offensive conduct against IGP case to November 26 

1 hour ago

86 social media accounts engaging in GAF recruitment fraud — CSA 86 social media accounts engaging in GAF recruitment fraud — CSA

1 hour ago

Disregard social media posts advertising protocol recruitment into security services — CSA advises Disregard social media posts advertising protocol recruitment into security serv...

1 hour ago

Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in Accra, Ashanti and Other Regions – GMet Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in Accra, Ashanti and Other Regions – GMet

1 hour ago

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin NPP’s strength lies in ideas, not numbers — Afenyo-Markin

2 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin NPP flagbearer race: ‘I cannot publicly campaign for anyone because I am a leade...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line