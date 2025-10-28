ModernGhana logo
‘We should rather be effective in teaching local languages in schools’ — Larry Dogbey

Education Managing Editor of The Herald Newspaper, Larry Dogbey
TUE, 28 OCT 2025
Managing Editor of The Herald Newspaper, Larry Dogbey

The Managing Editor of The Herald Newspaper, Larry Dogbey, has called for the effective teaching of Ghanaian local languages in schools to help preserve the nation’s culture and identity.

His comments come after the Ministry of Education directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that local languages are used as a medium of instruction in kindergartens and lower primary levels.

According to the ministry, the new mother tongue policy aims to enhance children’s understanding and improve learning outcomes.

However, reacting to the policy on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Tuesday, October 28, the journalist said the focus should rather be on teaching students to read and write in their local languages instead of using them as the main medium of instruction.

“I think we should rather be teaching Ghanaian languages in school, as opposed to using them to teach,” he argued.

He explained that helping pupils first understand their mother tongue will make it easier to apply the language effectively both in school and at home.

“Once they are able to read and write in their local language, it becomes easier for parents and teachers to instruct them. It will also help preserve our identity and value system,” he said.

Mr. Dogbey further observed that the country is currently at a point where it could lose its linguistic and cultural heritage if deliberate steps are not taken to make local language teaching more structured and meaningful.

“We are heading towards a situation where our languages, our beauty, and our value system are going down the drain. Something has to be done,” he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

