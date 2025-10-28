ModernGhana logo
I don’t see any seriousness in NDC’s fight against galamsey — Afenyo-Markin

Headlines Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin
TUE, 28 OCT 2025
Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s handling of the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, the John Mahama-led administration has so far failed to demonstrate any seriousness or establish concrete structures to address the long-standing environmental crisis.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, October 27, Afenyo-Markin said the NDC government, while in opposition, criticised the previous Akufo-Addo administration’s efforts to combat the menace but has since failed to show any better results.

He recounted past national discussions and interventions on illegal mining and lamented the absence of sustainable policies in the current approach.

“I was chair of Ghana Water. A lot has been spent on water treatment, but that in itself is not enough. Let me go back to 2010 briefly. We were warned by Anas in his documentary. In 2015, the Finance Minister made a strong case before the Finance Committee about the effect of galamsey on cocoa production,” he recalled.

He noted that although the previous government made efforts to curb the practice with the support of civil society groups, the current administration has rather weakened the structures needed to sustain the fight.

“When we came into office, we took the fight. Civil society organisations joined, but it became a partisan thing. The structures to fight it were not strong enough, I must admit. Our friends, who made huge noise back then, are now in government,” he said.

The Minority Leader accused the Mahama administration of prioritising profit over environmental protection, claiming the establishment of the Gold Board has only encouraged illegal mining activities.

“They’ve set up the Gold Board. They are buying gold from all manner of sources; they don’t care where the gold is coming from. I don’t see any seriousness in the fight against galamsey. I’ve not seen any manifest structures,” he stressed.

