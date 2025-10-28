NPP flagbearer race: ‘I can’t declare public support for any candidate’ — Afenyo-Markin

The Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has reiterated his decision to remain neutral in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming presidential primaries.

According to him, even though he has a preferred candidate, his leadership position in Parliament makes it necessary to stay impartial and focus on uniting the party after the primaries.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, October 27, the Effutu MP said taking sides publicly could undermine his credibility when the time comes to reconcile factions after the internal contest.

He stressed that his role as leader of the NPP side in Parliament requires him to act as a “credible referee” during and after the primaries.

“My good reason is that after the primaries, we, the leaders in Parliament, would have to do some legwork, do what I call the midnight walking to get people together here and there.

“Therefore there will be to make yourself a credible referee who would be trusted by various factions. It's better for you to stay neutral, at least not openly declare support,” he said.

Afenyo-Markin said he respects the choice of colleagues who have openly endorsed candidates, provided their conduct remains decent and does not breed division.

This comes after sixty-three out of eighty-seven minority MPs publicly declared their support for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as the embodiment of the party’s next chapter.