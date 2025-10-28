NPP’s strength lies in ideas, not numbers — Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has downplayed concerns over the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) numerical disadvantage in Parliament, insisting that effective governance and democratic strength are measured by substance, not size.

Speaking on Joy News on Monday, October 27, 2025, Afenyo-Markin argued that democracy thrives on the quality of leadership, resilience, and ideas—not merely on parliamentary arithmetic.

“I’m not in any way worried about the numbers,” he said. “Like I stated in my opening remarks in Parliament, it’s about substance. Before the final destination, you must demonstrate your weight, and that’s what truly enriches democracy.”

Reflecting on the NPP’s current state in opposition, Afenyo-Markin drew inspiration from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under Speaker Alban Bagbin during its time in opposition, saying political resurgence is possible through perseverance and strategy.

“The state we find ourselves in, though unique in some ways, is not entirely new. The NDC went through a similar phase under the Bagbin-era opposition. I draw a lot of lessons from that period,” he noted.

He recalled how the NDC, after losing power in 2000, endured years of confusion and low morale but eventually reorganized itself to reclaim power in 2008. “When the NDC lost in 2000, nobody wanted to hear them. They were unpopular, but by 2004, they had regained momentum, and by 2008, they surprised the entire nation,” he recounted.

Afenyo-Markin acknowledged that the NPP must face its own failings with honesty while recognizing its achievements in office. “As politicians, we must not shy away from our weaknesses. Every government has its successes and shortcomings,” he said.

He admitted that while the NPP made significant strides in education and industrialization through policies like Free Senior High School and One District, One Factory, the administration struggled in areas such as illegal mining and economic management, which alienated some traditional supporters.

“We faced major challenges—galamsey was a tough one. We also lost support among the middle class, pensioners, and professionals who felt the economic pinch. Despite our best efforts, some expectations were not met,” he conceded.

However, he maintained that the party’s achievements had left an enduring legacy. “Free SHS has transformed countless families, and 1D1F opened new industrial opportunities that strengthened investor confidence in Ghana,” he said.

Afenyo-Markin expressed optimism that the NPP could rebuild and regain public trust, describing political setbacks as opportunities for reflection and renewal. “We must learn, regroup, and rise again. Losing power is not the end—it’s a moment to rediscover our purpose and reconnect with the people,” he concluded.