NPP flagbearer race: ‘I cannot publicly campaign for anyone because I am a leader' — Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has stated that he will remain neutral in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary, emphasising that his leadership role requires him to act as a unifying figure rather than publicly endorsing any candidate.

Speaking on Joy News on Monday, October 27, 2025, Afenyo-Markin who is also a Member of Parliament for Effutu, explained that although many of his colleagues in Parliament have openly declared their support for various aspirants, he believes maintaining impartiality is essential to preserve his credibility and foster party unity after the internal contest.

“As a leader, I cannot publicly say I am going to campaign for any particular person,” he said. “Because of where I sit, I must stay neutral. My role after January 31st will be to help heal and unite the party, and that requires that I do not openly take sides.”

He noted that revealing his personal preference could undermine his ability to mediate and reconcile factions once the contest concludes. “If I show my hand now, it will be difficult to gain the trust needed to bring people together later. That’s why it’s appropriate to remain neutral,” he explained.

The Effutu MP, however, commended his colleagues who have declared their support for specific candidates, describing their approach as measured and respectful. “So far, the MPs who have declared have conducted themselves decently. Initially, I had concerns about how those who go public would handle it, but they’ve managed well,” he said.

Afenyo-Markin reiterated his earlier call for MPs and party members to exercise restraint and prioritize unity over division during the primary. “To be a credible referee trusted by all sides, it’s best to stay neutral—or at least not make your choice public,” he added.

He also acknowledged that some colleagues disagreed with his stance but said he respects their right to openly support their preferred candidates, provided they do so responsibly.

Afenyo-Markin’s comments come as the NPP prepares for a crucial presidential primary that will determine the party’s next flagbearer and set the tone for its campaign ahead of the 2028 general election.