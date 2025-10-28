'Stop throwing refuse into gutters to help us save funds for education' – Kumasi mayor appeals

The Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, has appealed to residents to stop dumping refuse into gutters, describing the practice as wasteful, destructive, and a major drain on the city’s limited resources.

Addressing the Second Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly during the presentation and approval of the 2026 Budget on Monday, October 27, 2025, the Mayor expressed deep frustration over the persistent sanitation challenges facing the metropolis.

He noted that despite continuous efforts by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to maintain cleanliness, many residents still dispose of waste indiscriminately—particularly during rainfall—causing choked drains, flooding, and health risks.

Hon. Ofori Agyemang, popularly known as King Zuba, disclosed that the Assembly spends millions of cedis annually on refuse collection and desilting drains, funds that could otherwise be invested in education and infrastructure.

Citing a recent cleanup operation at Asokwa, he revealed that the KMA spent GH₵230,000 in just three days to clear piled-up waste. “Such huge sums could have been used to improve classroom and dormitory facilities in senior high schools,” he lamented.

The Mayor described the situation as unacceptable and urged residents to adopt responsible waste disposal habits to support the Assembly’s development efforts.

“We could achieve much more if residents stopped dumping refuse into gutters and supported our collective vision for a cleaner Kumasi,” he said.

He further warned that the Assembly would strictly enforce sanitation by-laws, with enforcement teams set to arrest and prosecute offenders.

Hon. Ofori Agyemang Boadi emphasized that keeping Kumasi clean requires a united effort from both authorities and residents.

“It is not only the duty of the Assembly,” he stressed. “Every citizen who desires to see Kumasi become a clean, safe, and modern city must play their part.”