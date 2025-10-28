ModernGhana logo
Proposed cybersecurity bill is a dangerous authoritarian beast — Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has taken a swipe at the new Cybersecurity Amendment Bill 2025, introduced by the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations.

The policy analyst described the bill as a “dangerous authoritarian beast,” urging the sector minister, Samuel Nartey George, not to abandon his previous stance against a similar move while in opposition.

“The proposed cybersecurity bill is a dangerous authoritarian beast, far worse than Ursula imagined, for which my brother Sam George kicked against as boisterously expressed in this video,” he wrote in a social media post on Tuesday, October 28.

The proposed amendment seeks to update the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) to tackle emerging online threats, enhance national digital security infrastructure, and strengthen enforcement powers for state agencies.

However, since it was opened for public comments, both the Cybersecurity Authority and the Ministry of Communications have come under intense criticism.

Critics argue that instead of enhancing digital safety, the bill poses a major threat to Ghana’s digital freedom and democratic space.

They particularly cite provisions that enable excessive state control over the country’s cybersecurity ecosystem, introduce a self-financing system that could encourage abuse of power, and risk stifling the growth of Ghana’s cybersecurity industry.

Concerns have also been raised about how Section 20B of the new bill grants the Cybersecurity Authority what many describe as “dangerous police powers” that threaten digital freedom.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

