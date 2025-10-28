Ghana, Bahamas sign landmark agreement on teacher and nurse recruitment

Ghana’s Minister of Special Initiative, Hon. Emmanuel Agyekum, has signed a landmark Teacher and Nurses Recruitment Initiative agreement with the Government of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, marking a new phase in labour mobility cooperation between the two nations.

The signing ceremony, held under the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), formalised the partnership aimed at facilitating the recruitment of Ghanaian teachers and nurses to work in the Bahamas.

Hon. Agyekum was accompanied by Mr. Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre, a Presidential Staffer in charge of Special Initiatives at the Office of the President.

The Minister described the agreement as a significant milestone in bilateral relations and a demonstration of Ghana’s growing reputation as a global hub for professional expertise.

He noted that the initiative not only strengthens cooperation between Ghana and the Bahamas but also reflects the confidence the international community continues to have in the skills, discipline, and professionalism of Ghanaian workers.

The partnership is expected to open up new employment opportunities for qualified Ghanaian professionals while enhancing knowledge exchange and development cooperation between the two countries.

Below is the full statement:

GHANA AND THE BAHAMAS DEEPEN LABOUR MOBILITY COOPERATION: TEACHER-NURSES RECRUITMENT INITIATIVE ANNOUNCED

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press,Honored Guests, Fellow Citizens, It is with utmost delight that I address you today following the successful signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of the Republic of Ghana and the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The signing ceremony was led by the Minister of Special Initiative, Hon. Emmanuel Agyekum, accompanied by Mr. Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre, from the Office of the President. In addition, Hon Emmanuel Agyekum held a productive meeting with Hon. Philip Edward "Brave" Davis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas, to affirm both countries' commitment to this strategic partnership. This historic agreement is a new milestone of bilateral cooperation and labor mobility between our two nations. It further solidifies Ghana's growing leadership in exporting expertise and bears testament to the faith that the international community continues to place in the skills and professionalism of Ghanaians. At the heart of this, MoU is a shared vision aimed to improve cooperation and relations between Ghana and The Bahamas through people-centered development and mutually beneficial cooperation. As part of 'the initial phase of this collaboration, the recruitment of experienced Ghanaian teachers and nurses to serve in Bahamas has commenced. This initiative proves that the trust that our international partners have in the quality of Ghanaian educators and healthcare workers, who have consistently demonstrated excellence, discipline, and dedication in shaping minds and healing the nations. This teacher and nurses recruitment program is only the beginning. The broader agreement provides the framework for future collaboration in other fields as well, as both countries envisions further opportunities in areas such as commerce, culture, tourism, and human capital exchange opportunities This initiative is a win-win for both countries. It opens new doorways for Ghana's skilled professionals to obtain international exposure, share expertise, and contribute to global education and health care while earning decent livelihoods. It opens the Bahama's doorways to professionally competent teachers and nurses whose professionalism will enhance both their education and health sector and facilitate cultural exchange [hrough this partnership, Ghanaian teachers and nurses will not only serve as educators and health personnel's but as ambassadors of our nation's values, discipline, service, and excellence wherever they may be. I wish to assure all interested stakeholders that the welfare and fair treatment of both our teachers and nurses remain our top priority. The Ministry, in collaboration with the respective agencies and our partners in The Bahamas, shall make every recruitment process transparent and open, and that the rights, dignity, and safety of participants are fully safeguarded Though the conditions of the MoU remain confidential as part of diplomatic protocol, I would like to point out that its spirit and purpose are rooted in cooperation, respect, and shared prosperity This ceremony marks the dawn of a prosperous future, one that aligns with Ghana's broader vision of promoting labor mobility, skills export, and international partnerships that benefit our citizens and strengthen our global presence. On behalf of the Government of Ghana, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Government and people of The Bahamas for their friendship and cooperation. Together, we look forward with eager anticipation to building a bridge of opportunity between our people, cultures, and shared aspirations. Let us arr continue to strive towards a future where Ghanaian talent is recognized, cherished, respected and rewarded across the world, not only as a source of national pride but as a force of global progress

God bless our homeland Ghana, and God bless our partnership with The Bahamas. Thank you