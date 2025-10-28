ModernGhana logo
Weakening dollar boosts Cedi stability amid domestic forex pressures — Bank of Ghana

  Tue, 28 Oct 2025
TUE, 28 OCT 2025

The Bank of Ghana has attributed the recent stability of the Ghana Cedi to the weakening of the U.S. dollar, noting that the softer greenback has provided much-needed relief for the local currency amid persistent pressures in the foreign exchange market.

In its September 2025 Monetary Policy Report, the Central Bank disclosed that the U.S. dollar index fell by about 8 percent between January and August 2025, driven largely by a slowdown in the American labour market and growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The report explained that this global shift, alongside increased use of alternative trade currencies such as the Chinese Yuan for international settlements, has strengthened several emerging market currencies — including the Ghana Cedi.

However, the Bank of Ghana noted that the cedi still faced notable headwinds from strong import demand, challenges in the Gold-for-Forex initiative, and lower remittance inflows. Despite these constraints, the cedi recorded impressive year-to-date gains, appreciating by 28.95 percent against the U.S. dollar, 19.49 percent against the British pound, and 14.08 percent against the euro — a sharp turnaround from the heavy losses posted during the same period in 2024.

The Bank emphasised that the cedi’s near-term outlook will depend on a combination of domestic and external factors, including sustained high gold prices, improved foreign exchange liquidity following new directives to mining firms, and continued fiscal discipline.

It further highlighted that positive investor sentiment resulting from recent IMF programme reviews, coupled with anticipated shifts in U.S. monetary policy, could provide additional support for the cedi in the coming months.

“The weakening of the U.S. dollar has offered timely relief for many emerging market currencies, and Ghana’s cedi has been one of the major beneficiaries,” the report stated, adding that prudent policy management will remain key to maintaining the current stability.

