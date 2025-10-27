Tolon MP demands public update over delayed report on fatal helicopter crash

The Member of Parliament for Tolon and First Deputy Minority Whip, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, has written to President John Dramani Mahama seeking an official update on the investigations into the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash that killed eight senior government officials and military officers.

In a letter dated October 27, 2025, Alhaji Iddrisu invoked Article 21(1)(f) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), which grant citizens the right to access information of public interest.

The tragic crash claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Environment Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, NDC Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, former parliamentary candidate Mr. Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Bafimi Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

On August 25, 2025, the government announced the formation of a committee of inquiry to probe the circumstances surrounding the crash and pledged to release its findings within 30 days. Two months on, however, no report or official update has been made public — a situation the MP described as troubling given the national importance of the matter.

“In light of the time that has passed and the significant public interest in this matter, I respectfully request a copy of the investigative report or any update available,” Alhaji Iddrisu wrote. “The public deserves to know what led to this devastating loss of such distinguished individuals who served their country faithfully.”

He added that if the final report has not been completed, the government should issue an interim statement to assure citizens of its commitment to transparency and accountability.

“This would not only demonstrate good governance but also build public confidence in the integrity of the investigative process,” the MP stressed.

Alhaji Iddrisu concluded by expressing hope that the presidency would respond promptly in line with the timelines provided by law, emphasizing that the nation still mourns and awaits clarity on the cause of the fatal crash.