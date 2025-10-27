ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tolon MP demands public update over delayed report on fatal helicopter crash

  Mon, 27 Oct 2025
Politics Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu
MON, 27 OCT 2025
Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu

The Member of Parliament for Tolon and First Deputy Minority Whip, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, has written to President John Dramani Mahama seeking an official update on the investigations into the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash that killed eight senior government officials and military officers.

In a letter dated October 27, 2025, Alhaji Iddrisu invoked Article 21(1)(f) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), which grant citizens the right to access information of public interest.

The tragic crash claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Environment Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, NDC Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, former parliamentary candidate Mr. Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Bafimi Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

On August 25, 2025, the government announced the formation of a committee of inquiry to probe the circumstances surrounding the crash and pledged to release its findings within 30 days. Two months on, however, no report or official update has been made public — a situation the MP described as troubling given the national importance of the matter.

“In light of the time that has passed and the significant public interest in this matter, I respectfully request a copy of the investigative report or any update available,” Alhaji Iddrisu wrote. “The public deserves to know what led to this devastating loss of such distinguished individuals who served their country faithfully.”

He added that if the final report has not been completed, the government should issue an interim statement to assure citizens of its commitment to transparency and accountability.

“This would not only demonstrate good governance but also build public confidence in the integrity of the investigative process,” the MP stressed.

Alhaji Iddrisu concluded by expressing hope that the presidency would respond promptly in line with the timelines provided by law, emphasizing that the nation still mourns and awaits clarity on the cause of the fatal crash.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

Agyemang-Rawlings, allied families announce e-mail for tributes for Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, allied families announce e-mail for tributes for Konadu 

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Tolon MP demands public update over delayed report on fatal helicopter crash

1 hour ago

Tragedy at Abuom: 7-year-old boy drowns in water-filled manhole near West Hills Mall Tragedy at Abuom: 7-year-old boy drowns in water-filled manhole near West Hills ...

2 hours ago

Bawku: How Binduri MP’s house was set ablaze as gunmen kill three in separate attacks Bawku: How Binduri MP’s house was set ablaze as gunmen kill three in separate at...

2 hours ago

Education must liberate the mind, go beyond the classroom — Togbe Afede 'Education must liberate the mind, go beyond the classroom' — Togbe Afede 

2 hours ago

Parents applaud Education Ministers directive on short hairstyle in Secondary Schools Parents applaud Education Minister's directive on short hairstyle in Secondary S...

5 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to begin 3-day Western North campaign tour October 28 NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to begin 3-day Western North campaign tour October ...

5 hours ago

Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings changed the face of Ghana’s First Lady role — Oye Bampoe-Addo Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings changed the face of Ghana’s First Lady role — Oye ...

6 hours ago

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil Children learn better in languages they understand — Kofi Bentil backs ‘mother t...

6 hours ago

Our members are being harassed, extorted by police — Motorcycle Couriers petition NYA Our members are being harassed, extorted by police — Motorcycle Couriers petitio...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line