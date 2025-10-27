Bawku: How Binduri MP’s house was set ablaze as gunmen kill three in separate attacks

Tension has gripped the Binduri District of the Upper East Region after the residence of Mr Mahmoud Issifu, Member of Parliament for the area, was reportedly set ablaze by unknown assailants late Sunday night, October 26, 2025.

Although no injuries or deaths were recorded, the fire completely gutted the three-bedroom residence, destroying several valuable items belonging to the legislator. The cause of the blaze remains unclear, but security personnel have launched investigations to determine whether the incident was an act of arson.

In a separate but equally disturbing incident on the same night, unidentified gunmen attacked a residence at Sakpari, a community in Binduri, killing three people—including two children—and leaving one person critically injured.

The victims were relatives of Mr George Bukari, General Manager of Max Empire Radio and TV. According to eyewitnesses, two armed men stormed Mr Bukari’s family house and opened fire without provocation. The gunmen instantly killed a man believed to be in his 60s and two children, while Mr Bukari sustained gunshot wounds and is currently receiving treatment at a nearby health facility.

An eyewitness recounted that the attack occurred as Mr Bukari was preparing to bathe his child and that of his uncle. He had reportedly stepped out briefly to pick his sandals, leaving the two children and their uncle in the yard when the assailants struck. The attackers, after shooting their victims, also killed a cow behind which Mr Bukari had tried to take cover.

The motive for the two separate attacks remains unknown, but police have assured that investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

Mr Salam Atiiga, a respected opinion leader in Binduri, condemned the attacks and called for calm, urging security agencies to act swiftly to restore peace and bring the culprits to justice.

Mr Martin Ariku, the Binduri District Chief Executive, confirmed that the District Security Council (DISEC) had commenced an investigation into both incidents to determine whether they are connected and to unravel the circumstances surrounding the violent attacks.