Government to issue GHS75.7 Billion in treasury securities for fourth quarter of 2025

The Government, through the Bank of Ghana (BoG), has unveiled plans to issue GHS75.70 billion in treasury securities between October and December 2025 as part of efforts to strengthen the domestic capital market and enhance transparency in public financing.

According to the BoG, the issuance programme covers Treasury Bills and Bonds and aligns with the Public Debt Management Office’s goal of extending the maturity profile of Ghana’s public debt.

The issuance calendar, developed in line with projected domestic maturities and the revised Net Domestic Financing (NDF) outlined in the 2025 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review, aims to provide clarity and guidance for market participants in making informed investment decisions.

Out of the total gross issuance, GHS67.517 billion will be used to refinance maturing debts, while GHS8.182 billion represents fresh funds to support new government financing needs.

To achieve this target, the government will hold weekly auctions for 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day Treasury Bills. It also intends to reopen selected bonds under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) to bolster budget implementation and enhance liquidity in the secondary market.

The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparency and predictability in the domestic capital market and assured investors of ongoing engagement to sustain confidence and stability in public debt management.