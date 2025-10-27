UN warns of ethnically motivated 'atrocities' in Sudan's El-Fasher

The UN rights chief warned Monday that the Sudanese city of El-Fasher was in an "extremely precarious situation", with the likelihood of "ethnically-motivated violations and atrocities" rising after paramilitary forces claimed control.

Since May 2024, El-Fasher has been besieged by the Rapid Support Forces, which have been fighting a brutal war with Sudan's army for over two years.

The RSF said Sunday it had seized full control of El-Fasher, the last major city in the vast western Darfur region not in its hands, in a potential turning point in the country's unrelenting civil war.

"The risk of further large-scale, ethnically-motivated violations and atrocities in El-Fasher is mounting by the day," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned in a statement.

He called for "urgent and concrete action... to ensure the protection of civilians in El-Fasher and safe passage for those trying to reach relative safety".

Death toll from RSF attack rises to 60 in Sudan's El-Fasher: activists

Turk said his office had received reports of summary executions of civilians trying to flee, with indications of ethnic motivations for killings.

His statement described multiple distressing videos showing "dozens of unarmed men being shot or lying dead", surrounded by RSF fighters accusing them of fighting for Sudan's army.

It also cited reports that hundreds of people had been detained while trying to flee, including a journalist.

"Given past realities in North Darfur, the likelihood of sexual violence against women and girls in particular is extremely high," the rights office said.

Reports of summary executions

It also highlighted reports of numerous civilian deaths, including of local humanitarian volunteers, due to heavy artillery shelling between 22 and 26 October.

As well as information of severe food shortages and exorbitant prices, the office said it had received reports that RSF fighters had summarily executed five men attempting to bring supplies into the city.

Summary executions of civilians by RSF fighters were also being reported in Bara city in North Kordofan state in western Sudan, it said, with dozens of civilians allegedly killed.

Starvation spreads from camps to besieged Sudanese city of El-Fasher

"The RSF must urgently take concrete steps to end and prevent abuses against civilians in both El-Fasher and Bara, including ethnically-motivated violence and reprisal attacks," Turk insisted.

"I remind the RSF commanders of their obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure the protection of civilians and to ensure the passage of essential supplies and humanitarian assistance," he said.

International law prohibits violence against those not taking part in hostilities, and bans the use of starvation as a weapon of war, he said.

(with AFP)