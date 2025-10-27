ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Can Something Be Gained from Our Road Design and Architecture?

By Abeiku Cobbinah
Article Can Something Be Gained from Our Road Design and Architecture?
MON, 27 OCT 2025

Given the design and architecture of our roads as a country, it is imperative that we make effective use of them. It is crystal clear that on every dual carriageway, there exists a middle lane that hosts streetlight poles and advertising billboards. This lane could conveniently be utilised to install solar panels to generate electricity for powering our streetlights.

It is time for us, as a nation, to be more innovative and forward-thinking when it comes to energy generation and consumption. In recent times, we have grappled with persistent power outages that plunged the country into severe economic hardship and gave rise to the infamous dumsor—a term that has unfortunately become ingrained in our national discourse.

Hydropower is believed to be more cost-effective compared to gas and other fuels used in powering our thermal plants. However, due to the widespread menace of galamsey (illegal mining), our major rivers have become heavily polluted, making it increasingly difficult to construct new hydroelectric dams. It has even been reported that the Black Volta is now suffering from similar pollution as a result of galamsey activities. In light of these challenges, the most viable path forward is to embrace renewable energy solutions.

The Ministry of Energy must therefore consider it a matter of priority to convert all the middle lanes on our roads into corridors that host solar panels capable of generating electricity for our streetlights.

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to begin 3-day Western North campaign tour October 28 NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to begin 3-day Western North campaign tour October ...

39 minutes ago

Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings changed the face of Ghana’s First Lady role — Oye Bampoe-Addo Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings changed the face of Ghana’s First Lady role — Oye ...

2 hours ago

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil Children learn better in languages they understand — Kofi Bentil backs ‘mother t...

2 hours ago

Our members are being harassed, extorted by police — Motorcycle Couriers petition NYA Our members are being harassed, extorted by police — Motorcycle Couriers petitio...

3 hours ago

Mahama’s appointees have stayed scandal-free for 10 months — Anti-corruption group Mahama’s appointees have stayed scandal-free for 10 months — Anti-corruption gro...

3 hours ago

Internal propaganda partly caused NPP’s miserable defeat in 2024 elections — Kennedy Agyapong Internal propaganda partly caused NPP’s miserable defeat in 2024 elections — Ken...

3 hours ago

I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Kennedy Agyapong I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Ken...

4 hours ago

Why court warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to appear with counsel or face trial in absentia Why court warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to appear with counsel or face trial in abse...

4 hours ago

Education Ministry says use of mother tongue applies only from Kindergarten to Primary 3 Education Ministry says use of mother tongue applies only from Kindergarten to P...

5 hours ago

Paul Biya, President of Cameroon, was re-elected with 54 percent of the vote. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP) Rival rejects Cameroon's 92-year-old Biya's eighth term

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line