Can Something Be Gained from Our Road Design and Architecture?

Given the design and architecture of our roads as a country, it is imperative that we make effective use of them. It is crystal clear that on every dual carriageway, there exists a middle lane that hosts streetlight poles and advertising billboards. This lane could conveniently be utilised to install solar panels to generate electricity for powering our streetlights.

It is time for us, as a nation, to be more innovative and forward-thinking when it comes to energy generation and consumption. In recent times, we have grappled with persistent power outages that plunged the country into severe economic hardship and gave rise to the infamous dumsor—a term that has unfortunately become ingrained in our national discourse.

Hydropower is believed to be more cost-effective compared to gas and other fuels used in powering our thermal plants. However, due to the widespread menace of galamsey (illegal mining), our major rivers have become heavily polluted, making it increasingly difficult to construct new hydroelectric dams. It has even been reported that the Black Volta is now suffering from similar pollution as a result of galamsey activities. In light of these challenges, the most viable path forward is to embrace renewable energy solutions.

The Ministry of Energy must therefore consider it a matter of priority to convert all the middle lanes on our roads into corridors that host solar panels capable of generating electricity for our streetlights.