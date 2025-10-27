Regional Co-Ordinating Councils (RCCs) Some Time Past And Now

Reference to section 186 of the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act, 936). A Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) was established for each region in accordance with Article 255 of the Constitution. As part of its functions stated in section 188(2(b) they provide back-stopping support for the performance of any function assigned to the District Assemblies in the region in respect of which a particular District Assembly is deficient in terms of skills and workforce.

RCCs over the last decades, use to be a very active and effective councils where discipline, professionalism, ethical behavior was enforced and adhered to by all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in Ghana. The simple trick was that the RCCs were given the administrative responsibilities to manage and shape the professional behaviors of the local government staff in the Regions as reference in section 188(2)b)) of the Local Governance Act, 936. This concept helped to improve quality of work and instill respect among workers within the decentralized system of governance.

Regional Co-ordinating Directors, Regional Budget Analyst, Regional Planning Officers and all Regional Heads were respected and honored in those times. Junior officers in the service knew their positions, even when they attend workshops/meetings, they knew where they should sit. Respect and cordiality among seniors and juniors in the service was beautiful and enviable. At the district level, District Coordinating Directors and other heads of Departments/Unit were very active and effective anytime they were called to action by their superiors at the Regional level. This was the days of quality Coo-dinating Directors like Dondieu, Alhaji Baba, Alhaji Hamza, Budget Analyst like Henry Minnow; Planning Officers like PLN Awuah and the like.

Down the lane, as the power of administrative decentralization was re-centralized to the office of the Head of service (HoS) and everything including regional transfer is managed by HoS without recourse to any Regional Co-ordinating Directors nor the Regional Ministers who are Minister but would still have to accept the directive of HoS. Worse of it is, when officers are transferred, they report to their District without the knowledge of the RCCs making the RCCs worse place to work. This was the day indiscipline, unprofessional behavior, unethical behavior and officers aligning themselves to political parties in government and defining themselves as DCDs, BAs, POs, DEs of either NDC or NPP and forming whatsup groups to cement their loyalty depending on which party is in government.

The period also experienced monetization of transfers depending on how much you could pay would birth where you are posted without recourse to RCC and your level of competence and grade. Senior officers were posted to RCCs to just sit while their junior officers were at the Municipal levels messing up simply because they had given more and satisfying their appointors. Thus, quality and competence took a nosedive paving way for square pegs to find themselves in around holes.

My question now is, would the current HoS repeat the same trend or change the status quo to bring the lost glory of the Local Government Service and the RCCs? Only time would tell!

Dr. H.A. HAMID

Lecturer

Institute of Local Government studies-Accra