Beneficiaries praise Sompa FM for annual free health screening

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
MON, 27 OCT 2025

Beneficiaries of the fourth edition of the Sompa Health Clinic, an annual free medical outreach organised by Sunyani-based Sompa FM, have expressed their gratitude to the station and its partners for helping them monitor and improve their health.

The health clinic, which began in 2022, is part of Sompa FM’s corporate social responsibility initiative to promote public health.

It is organised in collaboration with several medical institutions, including the 21st Clinic, Heaven’s Laboratory Services, A&A Medical Centre, Owusu Memorial Hospital, Gengimed Dental Clinic, Bosomtwi Urology Hospital, and St. Ignatius Eye Centre.

This year’s screening took place at the Sunyani Coronation Park, where hundreds of residents benefited from free medical services. Beneficiaries said the exercise had helped them to identify and manage various health conditions.

One of the participants, Mrs. Martha Mensah, said she was grateful to Sompa FM and its partners for the opportunity to undergo medical screening, adding that she discovered she had high sugar levels through the exercise. “Before this, I didn’t know I had high sugar levels, even though I often experienced some body discomfort. Now, I can manage the condition properly,” she said.

Another participant, Okyeame Kwaku Okyere from Yamfo in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, commended the organisers for sustaining the initiative and urged them to continue supporting vulnerable communities. “It’s not that people don’t want to go for medical checkups — many simply can’t afford it. This initiative makes it possible for us to access healthcare,” he said.

Similarly, Mr. Mohammed Mahamud from Abesim near Sunyani praised the organisers and called for the exercise to be extended to more communities so that rural residents could also benefit.

The General Manager of Sompa FM, Mr. Yaw Aboagye Boadi, expressed appreciation to all the partner institutions for their continued support. He said health and sports remain key focus areas in the station’s corporate social responsibility, adding that with more partnerships, the outreach could reach a wider audience.

“This initiative is our way of giving back to society. We hope to expand it with the help of more partners so that many more people can benefit,” Mr. Boadi stated.

More than 500 people, mainly women and the elderly, were screened for various conditions, including ear, nose, and throat (ENT) issues, eye and dental problems, gynecological and physiotherapy needs, diabetes, hypertension, and blood sugar levels.

Some participants with serious conditions were referred for further medical care, while others received on-site medication.

