Invest in TVET to tackle unemployment — Rev Abeka-Ewusi

The President of the Central College of Science and Technology, Very Rev (Rtd) Kweku Abeka-Ewusi, has urged parents to invest in their children’s education through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), describing it as the most practical path to reducing youth unemployment in Ghana.

Speaking at the Swedru Campus of the college, which is affiliated with the University of Cape Coast, Rev Abeka-Ewusi explained that the institution offers programmes in Midwifery, General Nursing, and TVET education. He noted that the TVET Department operates free of charge, just like the Free Senior High School initiative.

He emphasised that TVET focuses on equipping students with hands-on skills and knowledge in specific trades or professions, preparing them for immediate employment or entrepreneurship.

“TVET is an alternative to the traditional academic route, focusing on practical training in fields such as technology, engineering, healthcare, hospitality, agriculture, and construction,” he said. “These programmes are designed to provide students with the skills employers demand, making it easier for them to secure jobs or start their own businesses.”

Rev Abeka-Ewusi added that anyone who has completed basic education qualifies to pursue TVET, as it does not require any specific entry certificate. He encouraged young people to take advantage of the opportunity to build employable skills and contribute to national development.

He made these remarks when the Swedruman Council of Chiefs, led by the Regent of Agona Swedru, Nana Kweku Essieni V, visited the college to interact with its authorities and gain firsthand insight into its operations.

Rev Abeka-Ewusi highlighted that the college, as a fully fledged tertiary institution affiliated with UCC, has the capacity to produce highly skilled human resources to support Ghana’s development. He appealed to the government, through the Agona West Municipal Assembly, to provide social amenities such as improved road access and additional streetlights to enhance security around the campus.

Dr Ebenezer Appiah Denkyira, a former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service and Chairman of the college’s Board of Directors, assured the public that the institution is fully accredited and committed to producing quality professionals for both the public and private sectors.

“The college has a five-year development plan aligned with the TVET system to expand its facilities and programmes,” Dr Denkyira stated. He reaffirmed that the Central College of Science and Technology remains dedicated to providing quality education in nursing, midwifery, and technical training.

The Regent of Agona Swedru, Nana Kweku Essieni V, commended the management for establishing such a high-profile institution in the area. He urged the college authorities to intensify public education to encourage more students in the community to enrol.

“Nananom are proud to have such an institution in our midst, and we will continue to support the college in its operations,” he assured.

Present at the event were Dr Nimfa Appiah, Director of Academics; Madam Akosua Afriyie Boakye, Administrative Manager; Mr Kweku Dickson, Quality Assurance Manager; and Mr Martin D. Agyemang, Accounts Manager.