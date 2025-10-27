Mahama Has Not Paid Our Teachers and Nurses for 10 Months, Yet He Is Promoting Superior Court Judges Left and Right

He just left the New York City Headquarters of the United Nations Organization (UN), after delivering a patently sophomoric and predictably humdrum and psychologically and intellectually embarrassing address that many of his fanatical supporters and sponsors ululated over and called as a landmark reveille to the Veto-Gavel-Wielding EurAsian Powers. At the 80th-Anniversary Confabulation of the United Nations’ General Assembly (UNGA), Ghana’s President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama also seized the prime opportunity to caustically lambaste the Trump Administration, albeit predictably obliquely, for flagrantly embarking on a historiographically genocidal erasure of the seminal contributions of Continental Africans to Contemporary American Civilization and Culture, a paradoxically quite righteous rhetorical scourging of the putatively most powerful global leader.

And then, all too predictably again, as was to be expected almost immediately, even long and well before he had delivered his address, Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja, in what may be aptly described as a reflexive default, has since publicly and sheepishly assumed a backpedalling mode and stance of the kind that he once accused his immediate successor and predecessor of having done, shortly after Ghana’s 2016 Presidential Election, in which the Mahama 1.0 regime lost by nearly 2-million votes. But there is one major sticking point here that has since provoked the oceanic ire of a lot of Ghanaian citizens, in particular the President’s decidedly trite and jaded declaration of the Twenty-First Century as one that indisputably belonged to Continental Africa and the African People at large.

Now, this is an inescapable and a major sticking point because even as Yours Truly writes, an overwhelming majority of Ghanaian Teachers and Nurses have yet to be paid contractual salaries for work which they have already done and are still doing for nearly a year now. Ten months, to be precise. I suppose this is the kind of the “New African Century” that the man the key operatives of whose own presently ruling political party literally snatched and cannibalized ballot boxes in order to “emphatically” and successfully put him and his associates and minions into Ghana’s Presidential Palace for the second nonconsecutive time around in the December 7, 2024 General Election.

Of course, nobody really expected our military fatigues and ceremonial uniform-addicted Russian-trained political propagandist to inform the global community that just like the military rulers and dictators of his geopolitical neighborhood in the West African or the ECOWAS Subregion, he had also completely demolished Ghana’s much-ballyhooed emulative democratic process in order readily access the bogus trappings of constitutional democracy for himself and his associates and minions.

The 66-year-old self-proclaimed Communications Consultant has never legitimately won a presidential election or contest in the country, even as publicly and sheepishly attested by the extant General-Secretary of the then ruling National Democratic Congress in the confused wake of Ghana’s 2012 Presidential Election, a rankly rigged election whose final results had to be declared by the country’s Apex Court, rather than the country’s longest-serving Electoral Commission’s Chairperson, namely, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, a University of California, Santa-Barbara-trained political scientist and former lecturer in the Political Science Department of Ghana’s oldest and flagship tertiary academy, the University of Ghana, Legon, which the royally disgraced and humiliated retired Chairperson of the country’s Electoral Commission (EC) had also attended through much of the 1960s, which President Mahama would also attend sometime in the early 1980s.

The General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress in 2012 was, of course, Mr. Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-NKetia, a former rural elementary school arithmetic teacher from the town of Seikwa, in the former President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-created Bono Region, formerly a part of the Old Kwame Nkrumah-created Brong-Ahafo Region, in the late 1950s, then called Western Ashanti/Asante Region, a practically and an ideologically counterproductive initiative against Nkrumah’s Pan-Africanist Agenda. Today, even as Yours Truly composes this discursive column at nearly midnight, New York State’s Eastern Standard Time (EST), Mr. Asiedu-Nketia - aka “General Mosquito” - has successfully and mischievously finagled his way into the National Chairmanship of the late Chairman Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-founded institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress.

As well, as of this composition, there was widespread rumor that the recent superannuated graduate of the Command and the Senior-Staff College of the Ghana Armed Forces was fast-scheming to replace his peer and age-mate and comrade-in-arms and, some have even alleged, “Buddy-in-Bloody-Misdeeds,” on January 7, 2029, when a statutorily lame-duck President Mahama officially exits the Jubilee House, that is, barring any mischievous attempt by the National Democratic Congress’ so-called Super Majority to alter the service terms or the tenure of Ghana’s Fourth-Republican Presidency.

Now, regarding the question of the perennial non-payment of public schoolteachers and nurses, there is absolutely nothing new or any “breaking news” here; for the simple reason that the institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress has a long-established politically unenviable track record of giving short-shrift treatment to both Ghanaian educators, in particular public school and non-tertiary teachers, the true braintrust and the primary determinants of the destiny of the present generation of Ghanaian youths and the future development and, in effect, the destiny of the country. Under the lacklustre tenure of the late President John Evans Atta “Woyome” Mills and then Vice-President John “Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying” Dramani Mahama, more than several times, Ghanaian public-school teachers and nurses went absolutely without their salaries and paychecks for months on end, sometimes even for years!

This is what our civil and public servants suicidally failed to take into account in the frenzied runup to the watershed 2024 General Election. And now, they have absolutely no business bitterly complaining about being made to severely pay for the egregious errors of their ways. You definitely are reaping what you have sown, My Dear “Cyto” Teachers, whether you voted directly in the 2024 General Election or you inadvisably allowed your conniption to prevent you from exercising your fiercely fought franchise.

Interestingly and significantly, under the tenure of the blood relative that Mr. Kwaku Sintim-Misa - aka KSM - the NDC-sponsored talkshow host had the temerity to caustically castigate in the wake of the Mahama UNGA (that is, the United Nations’ General Assembly Address) bluff, recently, as an “Uncle Tom” or a “House Nigger,” and he may not have wholly necessarily being wrong, except in comparison to Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja whom Uncle KSM rather quixotically mischaracterized as a “Field Nigger,” teachers and nurses never got shortchanged even half as much as they had been under the Mills-Mahama 1.0 regimes and continue to be under the watch and tenure of a purportedly “Field Nigger” President Mahama.

You see, Uncle KSM, “Field Niggers,” - and by the way, the term was coined by Paul Robeson/Roberson and not Malcolm X - are not scandalously and pathologically addicted to cutting “parliamentary -blindsiding deals” with their Slavocratic American Paymasters, so that they can use a “Shit-Hole” Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana as a safe haven for US-deported Saudi-born Yemeni terrorists raised and trained in Riyadh and Kabul. And then, as it recently came to light, have the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse cut a backdoor deal, on the blindside of Ghana’s Parliament to use “Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana” as a cesspool or dumping ground for Non-Ghanaian undesirable Continental Africans fascistically deported from the Trumpian Reign-of-Terror Regime of the United States of America.

Now, if anybody thinks or believes that Mr. Kwaku Sintim-Misa has any moral authority to so acerbically tag his much older and far more patriotic, albeit not necessarily more brilliant or politically and strategically agile, cousin as a worse leader than his Paymaster Kwame Gonja, that person may be in dire and immediate need of psychiatric examination and radical treatment. I rest my case, Nana Nkronsohene.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

October 2, 2025

