Western North Regional Peace Council educates over 200 students on peace and diversity

The Western North Regional Peace Council (WNRPC) has held a Peace Education and Sensitisation session at JK Ahwoi Junior High School to educate over 200 students on the importance of peace, respect for diversity, and non-violence in schools.
Addressing the students last Wednesday, the Ag. Executive Secretary of the WNRPC, Mrs Elizabeth Boduwah, urged them to embrace diversity and take responsibility for building peaceful school environments.
She emphasised that peace grows stronger when everyone is included and treated fairly.
The Assistant Administrative Manager, Mr Samuel Zaukuu, highlighted the role of the National Peace Council in promoting peaceful coexistence and preventing violence, especially during elections.
The session encouraged students to become peace ambassadors among their peers and to always choose dialogue over conflict.