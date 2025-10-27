Mahama’s appointees have stayed scandal-free for 10 months — Anti-corruption group

The Positive Transparency and Accountability Movement-Africa (PTAAM-Africa) has commended the John Mahama-led administration for keeping its appointees in check since assuming office.

President of PTAAM-Africa, Ebenezer Havor, noted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration has managed to avoid scandals over the past ten months.

“The National Democratic Congress administration is demonstrating considerable proficiency in overseeing the conduct of its appointees, with a notable absence of corruption allegations against them after 10 months in office,” he wrote in a social media post on Monday, October 27.

Meanwhile, the NDC government has vowed to sanction any appointee found engaging in misconduct.

To promote accountability, President John Dramani Mahama earlier launched a code of conduct to guide responsible behaviour among public officials.

PTAAM-Africa is a civil society organisation that promotes transparency, accountability, and good governance in Ghana’s democratic processes.

It also advocates for electoral reforms and demands integrity and transparency from public officials.