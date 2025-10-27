Let’s maintain low cut in SHS for purpose of uniformity and discipline — Education Minister

Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu has reiterated the directive mandating all students in public second-cycle schools to keep low haircuts.

He said the policy is meant to ensure uniformity and instil discipline of character among students in senior high schools.

Addressing the media in Accra on Monday, October 27, the Tamale South Member of Parliament appealed to parents and the general public to cooperate with the Ghana Education Service (GES) in enforcing the directive.

He cautioned that allowing students to keep varied hairstyles could pave the way for a breakdown of discipline and the introduction of unprescribed dress codes in schools.

“For the purpose of uniformity and discipline, and for enforcing character and preparing them for tomorrow, students must keep low haircuts. After a certain age, when they get into tertiary institutions, they are free to wear any hairstyle they want, but not at the secondary level,” Mr. Iddrisu stated.

“I demand the cooperation and support of parents for the GES to strictly and religiously enforce this directive. It is for the purpose of uniformity. Socialisation is a shared responsibility between parents and teachers, and therefore we must have that understanding,” the Minister added.

He emphasised that discipline and grooming are central to the country’s educational objectives,

Meanwhile, many have criticised the policy, describing it as archaic and demoralising to students who may be forced to cut hair they have kept since childhood.