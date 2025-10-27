ModernGhana logo
Internal propaganda partly caused NPP’s miserable defeat in 2024 elections — Kennedy Agyapong

MON, 27 OCT 2025

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has asserted that internal propaganda is partly to be blamed for the party’s 2024 election defeat.

According to him, some members of the party spent the campaign period spreading falsehoods and personal attacks rather than selling their ideas to Ghanaians.

Addressing party delegates during his campaign tour of the Gushegu constituency, he cautioned against repeating the same mistakes which could keep them in opposition for more years.

“Instead of telling the people what they can do for them, some are still engaging in propaganda. They did the same thing, and we lost miserably. If they want us to lose again, then they should continue with that,” Mr. Agyapong said.

He further debunked claims that he abandoned the party’s campaign after losing the flagbearer bid in 2023, revealing how he supported some parliamentary candidates with financial and logistical resources.

“Now let me clarify this: when I lost the election, I campaigned for our candidate and the party. I went to some constituencies, gave candidates GH₵100,000, and provided streetlights, sewing machines, and necklaces to support their work,” he said.

He explained that despite his efforts, no one from the party had expressed appreciation for his support after the party’s defeat.

Comments

A CONCERN CITIZEN | 10/27/2025 5:41:08 PM

Kennedy Agyapong was the worst culprit in the said internal propaganda he waged against the Akufo Addo's govt

Comments1
