ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 27 Oct 2025 NPP

I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Kennedy Agyapong

I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Kennedy Agyapong

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has reiterated his unwavering commitment and sacrifices toward the party.

According to him, despite losing the party’s flagbearer contest in 2023, he actively campaigned for the NPP’s presidential candidate and supported several parliamentary aspirants with money and logistics ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking to delegates during his campaign tour of the Gushegu constituency, Mr. Agyapong urged his critics to stop spreading falsehoods about his loyalty and rather focus on sharing their ideas with party members.

“When I lost the election, I campaigned for our candidate and the party’s parliamentary aspirants. In some constituencies, I gave the candidates ₵100,000 each. I asked them to come to my warehouse where I provided streetlights, sewing machines and necklaces to support their campaign efforts,” he said.

He added that despite his contributions, no one from the party had shown appreciation for his support after the party’s defeat in the last elections.

“But when we lost, nobody called to say thank you. Nobody. But I’m not worried. I did it for the party. If they don’t believe it, they should call the vice-presidential candidate, Napo. I took him to my warehouse and showed him the things I was distributing to the party people,” Mr. Agyapong stated.

He further appealed for unity within the NPP, stressing that internal propaganda and division could cost the party future elections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahama’s appointees have stayed scandal-free for 10 months — Anti-corruption group Mahama’s appointees have stayed scandal-free for 10 months — Anti-corruption gro...

2 hours ago

Internal propaganda partly caused NPP’s miserable defeat in 2024 elections — Kennedy Agyapong Internal propaganda partly caused NPP’s miserable defeat in 2024 elections — Ken...

2 hours ago

I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Kennedy Agyapong I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Ken...

3 hours ago

Why court warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to appear with counsel or face trial in absentia Why court warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to appear with counsel or face trial in abse...

3 hours ago

Education Ministry says use of mother tongue applies only from Kindergarten to Primary 3 Education Ministry says use of mother tongue applies only from Kindergarten to P...

4 hours ago

Paul Biya, President of Cameroon, was re-elected with 54 percent of the vote. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP) Rival rejects Cameroon's 92-year-old Biya's eighth term

4 hours ago

Deputy Education Minister Clement Apaak Mandatory use of mother-tongue applies to only KG and lower primary — Education ...

4 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim Use of local language in early grades not debatable — Shamima Muslim

4 hours ago

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare Ghana must make STEM engaging from basic school onward — Prof Azar

4 hours ago

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asareleft and Sir Sam Jonah Producing more lawyers doesn’t doom a nation — Prof Azar tells Sam Jonah

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line