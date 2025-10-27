I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Kennedy Agyapong

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has reiterated his unwavering commitment and sacrifices toward the party.

According to him, despite losing the party’s flagbearer contest in 2023, he actively campaigned for the NPP’s presidential candidate and supported several parliamentary aspirants with money and logistics ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking to delegates during his campaign tour of the Gushegu constituency, Mr. Agyapong urged his critics to stop spreading falsehoods about his loyalty and rather focus on sharing their ideas with party members.

“When I lost the election, I campaigned for our candidate and the party’s parliamentary aspirants. In some constituencies, I gave the candidates ₵100,000 each. I asked them to come to my warehouse where I provided streetlights, sewing machines and necklaces to support their campaign efforts,” he said.

He added that despite his contributions, no one from the party had shown appreciation for his support after the party’s defeat in the last elections.

“But when we lost, nobody called to say thank you. Nobody. But I’m not worried. I did it for the party. If they don’t believe it, they should call the vice-presidential candidate, Napo. I took him to my warehouse and showed him the things I was distributing to the party people,” Mr. Agyapong stated.

He further appealed for unity within the NPP, stressing that internal propaganda and division could cost the party future elections.