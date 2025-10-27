ModernGhana logo
Sunyani: Police retrieve lifeless body of 43-year-old woman at Penkwase

The Bono Regional Police have retrieved the lifeless body of a 43-year-old woman in her single room at Penkwase in the Sunyani Municipality.

According to a police statement issued, the lifeless body of the deceased, Cynthia Boahemaa, was discovered hanging on a crossbar, tied with a cloth, and had since been deposited at a morgue for preservation and autopsy.

A copy of the statement signed by the Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, the Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Administration and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said the police were investigating the death.

It said one Hayford Nkansah and Eunice Adobea, co-tenants of the deceased, informed the police about the incident, saying when the police got to the scene, they found the body tied with a cloth around the neck with blood oozing from her nostrils.

The statement added that: “The body was inspected and taken to the Sunyani Teaching Hospital where a medical doctor confirmed the death.”

The statement assured the public that the police were working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death.

GNA

