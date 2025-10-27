ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Minority warns of return to Cash-and-Carry amid NHIS faces prolonged network breakdown

  Mon, 27 Oct 2025
Health Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib
MON, 27 OCT 2025
Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib

The Minority in Parliament has sounded the alarm over what it calls a creeping return to Ghana’s dreaded cash-and-carry healthcare system, blaming it on the prolonged breakdown of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

According to the caucus, the NHIS has been largely inactive for nearly two months, leaving hospitals unable to process claims and forcing patients to pay cash for medical services that should be covered under the scheme.

Raising the issue on the floor of Parliament, Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, said the situation is inflicting severe hardship on ordinary Ghanaians.

“As we speak today, the NHIS has not been functional for close to two months. Patients must pay before receiving treatment, and hospital system links have been deactivated. We have, unfortunately, reverted to the cash-and-carry system,” he lamented.

The Minority argues that the system failure reflects deeper problems within the health sector, including poor digital infrastructure, delayed payments to service providers, and weak supervision by the government.

Meanwhile, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has confirmed that a technical disruption has affected some electronic hospital management systems across the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 26, the NHIA assured the public that it is working closely with the Ministry of Health and other partners to restore full system functionality “as soon as possible.”

The Authority also instructed all NHIS-accredited healthcare providers to continue serving patients without interruption, using the mobile-based Claims Check Code (CCC) platform as a temporary measure to verify patient eligibility.

However, with hospitals still demanding cash payments and system restoration dragging on, pressure is mounting on the government to act swiftly before the breakdown completely erodes confidence in Ghana’s national health insurance system.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Mahama’s appointees have stayed scandal-free for 10 months — Anti-corruption group Mahama’s appointees have stayed scandal-free for 10 months — Anti-corruption gro...

12 minutes ago

Internal propaganda partly caused NPP’s miserable defeat in 2024 elections — Kennedy Agyapong Internal propaganda partly caused NPP’s miserable defeat in 2024 elections — Ken...

12 minutes ago

I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Kennedy Agyapong I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Ken...

38 minutes ago

Court warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to appear with counsel or face trial in absentia Court warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to appear with counsel or face trial in absentia

1 hour ago

Education Ministry says use of mother tongue applies only from Kindergarten to Primary 3 Education Ministry says use of mother tongue applies only from Kindergarten to P...

2 hours ago

Paul Biya, President of Cameroon, was re-elected with 54 percent of the vote. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP) Rival rejects Cameroon's 92-year-old Biya's eighth term

2 hours ago

Deputy Education Minister Clement Apaak Mandatory use of mother-tongue applies to only KG and lower primary — Education ...

2 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim Use of local language in early grades not debatable — Shamima Muslim

2 hours ago

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare Ghana must make STEM engaging from basic school onward — Prof Azar

2 hours ago

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asareleft and Sir Sam Jonah Producing more lawyers doesn’t doom a nation — Prof Azar tells Sam Jonah

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line