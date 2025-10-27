ModernGhana logo
Education Ministry says use of mother tongue applies only from Kindergarten to Primary 3

  Mon, 27 Oct 2025
The Ministry of Education has moved to clear the air on Ghana’s new language policy in schools, stating that the compulsory use of Ghanaian languages as the medium of instruction applies only from Kindergarten to Primary Three, not across all basic school levels.

The clarification follows public debate after Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced a directive mandating the use of local languages in teaching. Many had interpreted the statement to mean that the policy would cover all levels of basic education.

Speaking at the launch of the Foundational Learning Action Tracker on Monday, October 27, Deputy Education Minister Clement Apaak emphasized that the directive is limited strictly to the lower primary levels.

“The Honorable Minister for Education has asked me to clarify that the policy directive he announced on Friday regarding the compulsory use of mother tongue as a medium of instruction in our public basic schools is confined—emphasis, confined—to Kindergarten up to Primary Three,” Dr. Apaak stated. “In other words, KG and Lower Primary. Having clarified what seems to have given a few persons sleepless nights, I bring you greetings,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Joyce Tawiah-Mensah, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast’s Department of Basic Education, has welcomed the policy but urged the government to show strong political will to ensure its success.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Dr. Tawiah-Mensah commended the initiative but cautioned that its effectiveness would depend on the government’s commitment to teacher training, provision of teaching materials, and sustained support.

“It’s something that we can do, but we need political commitment in terms of teacher training, materials, and other resources,” she advised.

The Ministry’s clarification is expected to calm public concerns and refocus attention on how best to implement the policy at the early stages of education, where research shows children learn best in their first language.

