Use of local language in early grades not debatable — Shamima Muslim

Education Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim
MON, 27 OCT 2025
Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim

The Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim, has defended the Ministry of Education's move to enforce the use of local languages as a medium of instruction in the early levels of basic schools.

She said the criticisms against the policy are misplaced, particularly when global and local research has long established that children learn faster and understand concepts better when taught in a language they already speak.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Monday, October 27, Shamima Muslim urged Ghanaians to support the initiative, describing it as one of the surest ways to strengthen foundational education.

“Research has shown that if you are able to use the language a child understands in the early grade to explain simple concepts, they are more grounded in the learning and the concept,” she said.

She added that the debate around teaching in local languages has long been settled by educational experts and should not be politicized or trivialized.

“These are not contested matters. To use a language a child understands to teach the child are not contested matters. They are established with regards to the right ways of inculcating knowledge,” she emphasized.

The government spokesperson further explained that the policy does not mean English will be abandoned but rather complemented by local languages to aid understanding.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has clarified that the directive on the use of mother tongue applies only to kindergarten and lower primary levels.

Deputy Minister for Education, Clement Abas Apaak, said the clarification followed public misunderstanding of Minister Haruna Iddrisu’s initial directive on language use in schools.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

