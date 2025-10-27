ModernGhana logo
Ghana must make STEM engaging from basic school onward — Prof Azar

Education Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare
MON, 27 OCT 2025
Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, affectionately known as Kwaku Azar, has called for a renewed focus on science and technology education at the foundational level.

He said Ghana must make Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects more engaging from basic school to help young learners develop curiosity, creativity and problem-solving skills and not just chew and pour.

Prof Azar was reacting to a statement by the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and businessman Sir Sam Jonah, who argued that Ghana has lost its sense of priority by producing more lawyers than engineers and scientists.

In a social media post on Monday, October 27, the social commentator argued that even though strengthening STEM must be a national priority, it should not come at the expense of the humanities or the legal profession, as both are vital to national progress.

“I wholeheartedly agree with Sir Sam Jonah that strengthening STEM disciplines must be a national priority. We need engineers, scientists, and technologists who can build infrastructure, innovate, and compete globally. STEM is foundational, and no modern economy can thrive without a solid technical base,” he said.

“The real problem isn’t how many law or engineering graduates we produce; it’s how few children fall in love with science and mathematics early on. We must make STEM engaging from basic school onward. Chew and pour must give way to curiosity, creativity, and experimentation,” he added.

He further stressed that the country's development challenges are systemic, not disciplinary, and that both lawyers and engineers have vital roles in nation-building.

