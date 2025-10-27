ModernGhana logo
Former North Tongu DCE dies in road crash near Miotso

  Mon, 27 Oct 2025
MON, 27 OCT 2025

Former District Chief Executive for North Tongu, Mr. Osborn K. Divine Fenu, has died in a fatal road accident that occurred on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Family sources say the former DCE was returning to Accra after attending a family engagement in his hometown when the accident occurred near the Central University enclave at Miotso, along the Tema-Aflao highway.

Mr. Fenu was rushed to the Tema General Hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Since news of his passing broke, tributes have poured in from residents, political figures, and community leaders, all describing his death as a devastating loss to North Tongu and the Volta Region at large.

Funeral arrangements will be announced after consultations with the family.

Mr. Fenu served as DCE under the Akufo-Addo administration from 2021 until January 2025, during which he earned widespread respect for his dedication to public service and community development. Before his appointment, he worked with the Ghana Education Service (GES) as a teacher, where he was commended for his commitment to nurturing young learners and improving educational standards in the district.

Mr. Fenu was also deeply involved in coordinating relief efforts during the October 2023 Akosombo Dam spillage, which displaced hundreds of residents in the North Tongu District.

His leadership during that crisis earned him admiration from both colleagues and constituents.

