Cameroon's veteran leader Paul Biya wins controversial eighth term

By AFP
MON, 27 OCT 2025
The world's oldest head of state Paul Biya, 92, has extended his more than four-decade rule, securing an eighth term in Cameroon's presidential poll, the Constitutional Council announced Monday, in the face of a fierce protest by his rival.

Biya, 92, was re-elected with 53.7 percent of the vote, according to official results announced by the council, while rival candidate and former government minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary came second with 35.2 percent.

The results followed deadly demonstrations at the weekend.

Tchiroma had claimed victory against the incumbent two days after the October 12 election, and called for demonstrations.

Four people were killed on Sunday in clashes between security forces and supporters of the opposition in the economic capital Douala, according to the region's governor.

Security forces initially used tear gas before firing "live ammunition," protesters told AFP.

Voter turnout stood at 46.3 percent, according to the official results announced 15 days after the election.

Cabral Libii came in third place with 3.4 percent, followed by Bello Bouba Maigari with 2.5 percent, and Hermine Patricia Tomaino Ndam Njoya, the only woman candidate, with 1.7 percent.

The other eight candidates each received less than one percent of the vote.

Demonstrations

Public gatherings have been banned and traffic restricted in most major cities in the country since polling day.

But since last week, supporters of Tchiroma have taken to the streets to defend his claim of victory.

Citing his own tally, he claimed to have won 54.8 percent of the votes against 31.3 percent for Biya.

Tchiroma reaffirmed his certainty of having won the race in a speech last Wednesday, and called on Cameroonians to protest if the Constitutional Council announced "falsified and distorted results."

Issa Tchiroma Bakary claimed to have won 54.8 percent of the votes against 31.3 percent for Biya. By MARCO LONGARI (AFP) Issa Tchiroma Bakary claimed to have won 54.8 percent of the votes against 31.3 percent for Biya. By MARCO LONGARI (AFP)

From the early hours of Monday morning, police and security officials were stationed at major intersections and sensitive sites across the capital Yaounde.

Police said they intended to "ensure the security of the electoral process and prevent any unrest".

Many shops and gas stations were shuttered for fear of clashes, while traffic remained unusually light.

Most analysts expected Biya, the world's oldest serving head of state, to secure another seven-year term in a system that critics say is rigged.

Biya is only the second head of state to lead Cameroon since independence from France in 1960.

He has ruled with an iron fist, repressing all political and armed opposition, and holding onto power in the face of social upheaval, economic inequality and separatist violence.

Tchiroma's election manifesto promised a transition period of three to five years to rebuild the country, which he said Biya had destroyed.

