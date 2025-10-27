ModernGhana logo
Ghana TVET Service suspends three Technical Institute heads over alleged extortion

  Mon, 27 Oct 2025
The Management of the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service has suspended three Heads of Technical Institutes over allegations of unauthorized fee collection and extortion in their schools.

The affected institutions are Agona Swedru Technical Institute in the Central Region, Sunyani Technical Institute in the Bono Region, and Madina Technical Institute in the Greater Accra Region.

In a statement, the Ghana TVET Service said credible reports revealed that the three heads had imposed several unapproved fees, including admission charges, boarding protocol fees, payments for changing residential status, fashion practical fees, bedsheet costs, and unauthorized PTA levies.

According to Management, these actions violate the government’s Free TVET Policy, which guarantees cost-free access to technical and vocational education, and directly contravene the Service’s directives promoting fairness and transparency in the admission process.

To address the issue, the TVET Service has established investigative committees to conduct an independent and comprehensive inquiry into the allegations. The committees’ composition will be announced soon, and their findings will determine any additional disciplinary measures.

Pending the outcome of the investigations, the three Heads have been placed on 30-day administrative leave with immediate effect. Their responsibilities have been temporarily assigned to the respective Regional Directors as follows:

  • Madam Hannah Asamoah, Central Regional Director – Agona Swedru Technical Institute

  • Mr. Gabriel Gyamfi, Bono Regional Director – Sunyani Technical Institute

  • Engr. Juliana Nkrumah, Greater Accra Regional Director – Madina Technical Institute

The Ghana TVET Service reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, extortion, and all forms of administrative malpractice that threaten the integrity of technical education in Ghana.

“Management remains unwavering in its commitment to accountability, transparency, and fairness in the administration of Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions across the country,” the statement stressed.

It further assured parents, students, and the public of continued vigilance to safeguard the integrity of the admission process and maintain the highest standards of professionalism within the TVET system.

