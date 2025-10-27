ModernGhana logo
Ghana National Fire Service to launch 2025/2026 bushfire prevention campaign

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
General News
MON, 27 OCT 2025

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) will next month launch the 2025/2026 National Bushfire Prevention Campaign to intensify nationwide advocacy and public education on preventing bushfires and protecting the environment.

This year’s campaign, themed “Bushfire Prevention – The Role of Stakeholders in Restoring Ghana’s Natural Environment through Sustainable Practices,” seeks to rally national, regional, and community-level collaboration in the fight against bushfires.

At the inaugural meeting of the National Bushfire Prevention Campaign Stakeholders Planning Committee in Accra, Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Heroine S. Boakye, who represented the Acting Chief Fire Officer, underscored the importance of stakeholder participation in curbing the annual menace.

She described bushfires as “the worst form of human-induced attack on nature,” noting that they destroy forests, wildlife, agricultural lands, river bodies, and sometimes human lives and property.

“We all have a collective responsibility to protect our national heritage,” she said. “We need all stakeholders—especially the media, traditional rulers, and religious leaders—to join forces with the GNFS and consistently educate the public.”

DCFO Boakye appealed to the media to treat bushfire prevention as a national duty by dedicating airtime to public education campaigns across radio, television, and digital platforms.

Appeal for Support
Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Edwin T. Nartey, who chairs the Stakeholders Planning Committee, renewed calls for support from corporate bodies and individuals to strengthen the GNFS’s bushfire prevention efforts.

He said the Service urgently requires logistics such as Wellington and combat boots, fire beaters, cutlasses, nose guards, motorbikes, bicycles, torchlights, overalls, megaphones, and whistles.

“The GNFS doors are open for support. Donations can be made at any national, regional, or district office, and cheques should be written in the name of the Ghana National Fire Service,” ACFO Nartey said.

He also urged communities to establish early warning systems and adopt controlled burning practices to prevent large-scale fires.

Stakeholder Collaboration
The Stakeholders Planning Committee includes representatives from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Education, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ghana Forestry Commission, Ghana Cocoa Board, Ghana Meteorological Agency, National Insurance Commission, and the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult and member of the committee, called for collective action in protecting Ghana’s environment through sustainable land management.

“Bushfire prevention requires a collective effort,” he said. “Together, we can restore Ghana’s natural environment and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.”

He revealed that committee members will soon visit both public and private institutions to solicit support for the campaign.

“Don’t close your doors when the GNFS or any stakeholder calls on you,” he urged. “This is a national cause that demands everyone’s contribution.”

The GNFS reiterated its commitment to work with all partners to build nationwide awareness and resilience, ensuring that Ghana’s ecosystems and farmlands are preserved for the benefit of future generations.

