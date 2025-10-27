ModernGhana logo
Honour binding arbitral award by end of October or we advise ourselves — CETAG to gov’t

MON, 27 OCT 2025

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has called on government to immediately honour the binding arbitral award issued by the National Labour Commission (NLC) on May 2, 2023, or face industrial action.

According to the association, the award, which was meant to resolve long-standing grievances and ensure fair compensation for lecturers in the Colleges of Education, remains largely unimplemented despite several engagements and assurances.

In a statement released on Monday, October 27, CETAG also accused government of failing to pay the 2023/2024 Book and Research Allowance arrears as agreed with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on April 30, 2025.

“The government’s persistent failure to honour the binding arbitral award issued by the National Labour Commission (NLC) on 2nd May, 2023, is deeply disappointing and concerning. This award was intended to resolve longstanding grievances and ensure fair compensation for lecturers in the Colleges of Education, yet it remains largely unimplemented,” the statement read in part.

CETAG said the continued delay in implementing the award and paying arrears constitutes a breach of trust and disregard for labour laws.

“The NLC’s arbitral award is not optional but binding on the government of the day. CETAG hereby serves notice that if the government fails to fully implement all outstanding components of the NLC arbitral award by the end of October 2025, we shall advise ourselves,” it cautioned.

The group further indicated that failure to meet the deadline would trigger a nationwide strike across all 46 Colleges of Education beginning November 7, 2025.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

