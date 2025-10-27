ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

October 27: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank 

CediRates Spotlight October 27: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank
MON, 27 OCT 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has experienced fluctuations in value against the US dollar on Monday, October 27, 2025, recording an average buying rate of GHS10.61 and a selling rate of GHS11.35.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS12.00 for dollar purchases and GHS12.50 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS10.84 for buying and GHS10.86 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS14.01 for buying and GHS15.05 for selling, while the Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS14.43.

The euro is also trading at GHS12.25 for buying and GHS13.13 for selling at forex bureaus, with an interbank rate of GHS12.62.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering dollar rates of GHS10.85 and GHS10.65 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering GHS14.47 and GHS14.40 respectively for remittances from the US or UK.

For the euro, Taptap Send and LemFi have quoted GHS12.48 and GHS12.61 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music made via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rate stands at GHS11.66 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Hairstyle and character grooming have no correlation — Palgrave on SHS policy

2 hours ago

Honour binding arbitral award by end of October or we advise ourselves — CETAG to gov’t Honour binding arbitral award by end of October or we advise ourselves — CETAG t...

2 hours ago

October 27: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank October 27: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on inter...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Reconsider attempts to criminalize speech in cybersecurity draft bill — Oppong N...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah New cybersecurity draft bill dangerous, will criminalize speech — Oppong Nkrumah

4 hours ago

From Hannams Confidence to Rektrons Shade and Telecel’s cushion: Ghanas long search for strategic partner for AT Ghana From Hannam's Confidence to Rektron's Shade and Telecel’s cushion: Ghana's long ...

4 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: I’m confident of getting 90% votes in Tano North — Bawumia

4 hours ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong “I am not a troublesome person, I only speak when silence would betray the truth...

5 hours ago

Deadly unrest as Cameroon awaits presidential election result Deadly unrest as Cameroon awaits presidential election result

5 hours ago

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is said to want nothing less than total victory. By - (AFP) Murder, kidnap, censorship: the 'new normal' of Tanzania politics

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line