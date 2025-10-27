ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GOIL expands footprint in Ashanti Region with opening of 86th fuel station in Esereso

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
Business & Finance GOIL expands footprint in Ashanti Region with opening of 86th fuel station in Esereso
MON, 27 OCT 2025

Ghana’s leading oil marketing company, GOIL PLC, has strengthened its presence in the Ashanti Region with the opening of its 86th service station at Esereso in Kumasi, reaffirming its commitment to spreading “Good Energy” across the country.

According to a statement issued by GOIL PLC’s Public Affairs Department, the new service station is strategically located to serve both motorists and residents, offering convenient access to premium fuels and quality services.

The Esereso Service Station features a comprehensive range of facilities, including a lube bay with trusted GOIL lubricants for vehicle maintenance, a service centre offering vulcanising and wheel alignment, a mart stocked with daily essentials and refreshments, a GO Café serving hot beverages and snacks, a barbering shop, and a modern washing bay.

At a colourful ceremony to officially open the facility, Mr. George Asonaba Boadi, dealer for the Esereso Service Station, called on Ghanaians to prioritise quality and national development over marginal fuel price differences.

“GOIL belongs to every Ghanaian. Let’s focus on the quality of our fuel and its contribution to engine performance and national progress,” he said.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Agyiri, Head of Fuels Marketing at GOIL PLC, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to expanding access to top-quality fuels across Ghana.

“GOIL remains committed to ensuring every part of the country enjoys access to reliable and superior fuel products,” he noted.

Ms. Margaret Ennin, Zonal Manager for the Middle Belt Zone, described the Esereso Service Station as a symbol of progress and pride, reflecting GOIL’s mission to combine quality, convenience, and comfort for customers.

“Every Ghanaian who fuels with GOIL helps drive national growth—one community at a time,” she stated.

GOIL PLC continues to solidify its position as Ghana’s leading indigenous oil marketing company, driving innovation and service excellence across all regions.

10272025115007-qvmxpcb543-goil-plc

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to begin 3-day Western North campaign tour October 28 NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to begin 3-day Western North campaign tour October ...

2 hours ago

Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings changed the face of Ghana’s First Lady role — Oye Bampoe-Addo Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings changed the face of Ghana’s First Lady role — Oye ...

3 hours ago

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil Children learn better in languages they understand — Kofi Bentil backs ‘mother t...

3 hours ago

Our members are being harassed, extorted by police — Motorcycle Couriers petition NYA Our members are being harassed, extorted by police — Motorcycle Couriers petitio...

4 hours ago

Mahama’s appointees have stayed scandal-free for 10 months — Anti-corruption group Mahama’s appointees have stayed scandal-free for 10 months — Anti-corruption gro...

4 hours ago

Internal propaganda partly caused NPP’s miserable defeat in 2024 elections — Kennedy Agyapong Internal propaganda partly caused NPP’s miserable defeat in 2024 elections — Ken...

4 hours ago

I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Kennedy Agyapong I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Ken...

5 hours ago

Why court warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to appear with counsel or face trial in absentia Why court warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to appear with counsel or face trial in abse...

5 hours ago

Education Ministry says use of mother tongue applies only from Kindergarten to Primary 3 Education Ministry says use of mother tongue applies only from Kindergarten to P...

6 hours ago

Paul Biya, President of Cameroon, was re-elected with 54 percent of the vote. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP) Rival rejects Cameroon's 92-year-old Biya's eighth term

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line