GOIL expands footprint in Ashanti Region with opening of 86th fuel station in Esereso

Ghana’s leading oil marketing company, GOIL PLC, has strengthened its presence in the Ashanti Region with the opening of its 86th service station at Esereso in Kumasi, reaffirming its commitment to spreading “Good Energy” across the country.

According to a statement issued by GOIL PLC’s Public Affairs Department, the new service station is strategically located to serve both motorists and residents, offering convenient access to premium fuels and quality services.

The Esereso Service Station features a comprehensive range of facilities, including a lube bay with trusted GOIL lubricants for vehicle maintenance, a service centre offering vulcanising and wheel alignment, a mart stocked with daily essentials and refreshments, a GO Café serving hot beverages and snacks, a barbering shop, and a modern washing bay.

At a colourful ceremony to officially open the facility, Mr. George Asonaba Boadi, dealer for the Esereso Service Station, called on Ghanaians to prioritise quality and national development over marginal fuel price differences.

“GOIL belongs to every Ghanaian. Let’s focus on the quality of our fuel and its contribution to engine performance and national progress,” he said.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Agyiri, Head of Fuels Marketing at GOIL PLC, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to expanding access to top-quality fuels across Ghana.

“GOIL remains committed to ensuring every part of the country enjoys access to reliable and superior fuel products,” he noted.

Ms. Margaret Ennin, Zonal Manager for the Middle Belt Zone, described the Esereso Service Station as a symbol of progress and pride, reflecting GOIL’s mission to combine quality, convenience, and comfort for customers.

“Every Ghanaian who fuels with GOIL helps drive national growth—one community at a time,” she stated.

GOIL PLC continues to solidify its position as Ghana’s leading indigenous oil marketing company, driving innovation and service excellence across all regions.