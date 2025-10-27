ModernGhana logo
Reconsider attempts to criminalize speech in cybersecurity draft bill — Oppong Nkrumah to gov’t

Headlines Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
MON, 27 OCT 2025
Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged government to reconsider provisions in the new Cybersecurity Amendment Draft Bill 2025 that he said, seek to criminalize speech.

He cautioned that the bill, if passed in its current form, would endanger the country's democratic gains and undermine citizens’ freedom of expression.

According to him, the proposed legislation by the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation uses national security as a tool to penalize speech deemed unfavourable by the authorities.

The former Information Minister called on the government to repeal existing laws that still criminalize speech, such as the publication of false news, instead of introducing new restrictive measures.

“Through this draft that it wants to consult on, the government seeks to enact legislation that could ensure that when you post a comment in your chat groups and it is found offensive, according to their criteria, you could be sent to jail.

“And I think it’s a very dangerous encroachment into the area of free speech. The government needs to tread cautiously. I’m hopeful that when the consultation starts, the government will see wisdom in backtracking and ensuring that, instead of seeking to further criminalize speech, even the remaining laws that criminalize speech should be repealed,” he said.

He cautioned that the bill represents a backward step at a time when many countries are moving away from criminalizing speech in favour of civil remedies.

“What is dangerous about it is that over the last set of decades, various countries have been moving away from criminalizing speech. There are other remedies for speech that may be deemed unfavorable, most of them civil, but not necessarily criminalizing it,” he noted.

The comment comes after the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation released the Cybersecurity Amendment Bill, 2025, for public consultation on October 1, setting October 24 as the deadline for feedback.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

