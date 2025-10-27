ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

New cybersecurity draft bill dangerous, will criminalize speech — Oppong Nkrumah

Headlines Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
MON, 27 OCT 2025 1
Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has described the new Cybersecurity Amendment Draft Bill 2025 as dangerous, warning that it poses a serious threat to free speech in Ghana.

According to him, the bill, proposed by the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, seeks to use national security structures to penalize speech that authorities deem unfavourable, a move he believes could be abused to silence dissent.

Speaking in an interview, the former Information Minister said the development aligns with President John Mahama’s earlier comments about cracking down on social media users, describing the approach as a step backward for the country’s democracy.

“What we are seeing appears to be a draft, and that they want to consult on that draft. From what I have seen as a former Information Minister, this draft is dangerous,” he cautioned.

He further warned that the bill would criminalize speech, a practice many democratic countries have long abandoned.

“What is dangerous about it is that over the last set of decades, various countries have been moving away from criminalizing speech. There are other remedies for speech that may be deemed unfavorable, most of them civil, but not necessarily criminalizing it,” he noted.

Oppong Nkrumah urged the government to reconsider its stance, stressing that instead of introducing new laws to police online expression, efforts should be made to repeal outdated ones such as the publication of false news law.

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation released the Cybersecurity Amendment Bill, 2025, for public consultation on October 1, setting October 24 as the deadline for feedback.

However, several stakeholders have since expressed concern about controversial provisions in the draft, including Section 59B, which grants the Cybersecurity Authority the power to both investigate and prosecute alleged offences that may lead to jail term.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Joel Savage | 10/27/2025 1:15:05 PM

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has been a chronic liar, and more importantly, he is worse than Christopher Columbus, who said he discovered America, when, for decades, the Native Americans were there. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah was the information minister under Akufo-Addo, and in the nation's history, there is no Ghanaian leader who tortured Ghanaians and violated the laws and the constitution more than Akufo-Addo, yet Oppong couldn't do anything about it. Ghanaians told you that they are not interested in...

Comments1
Top Stories

2 hours ago

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Hairstyle and character grooming have no correlation — Palgrave on SHS policy

2 hours ago

Honour binding arbitral award by end of October or we advise ourselves — CETAG to gov’t Honour binding arbitral award by end of October or we advise ourselves — CETAG t...

2 hours ago

October 27: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank October 27: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on inter...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Reconsider attempts to criminalize speech in cybersecurity draft bill — Oppong N...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah New cybersecurity draft bill dangerous, will criminalize speech — Oppong Nkrumah

4 hours ago

From Hannams Confidence to Rektrons Shade and Telecel’s cushion: Ghanas long search for strategic partner for AT Ghana From Hannam's Confidence to Rektron's Shade and Telecel’s cushion: Ghana's long ...

4 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: I’m confident of getting 90% votes in Tano North — Bawumia

4 hours ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong “I am not a troublesome person, I only speak when silence would betray the truth...

5 hours ago

Deadly unrest as Cameroon awaits presidential election result Deadly unrest as Cameroon awaits presidential election result

5 hours ago

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is said to want nothing less than total victory. By - (AFP) Murder, kidnap, censorship: the 'new normal' of Tanzania politics

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line