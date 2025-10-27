Taptap Send Ghana resumes full remittance operations after temporary pause

Taptap Send has announced the full restoration of its money transfer services to Ghana following successful discussions with the Bank of Ghana.

The company confirmed that the temporary pause, which was expected to last a month, was lifted earlier than planned after positive engagements with the regulator.

With the resumption, customers in the UK, Europe, Canada, the USA, and the UAE can now send money to family and friends in Ghana without interruption.

Taptap Send reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, security, and regulatory compliance, adding that the experience had strengthened its resolve to uphold excellence in service delivery.

In a message of appreciation, the company expressed gratitude to customers for their patience and loyalty during the service disruption.

“We are deeply grateful to our customers for their patience, love, and continued support during this difficult period. You are the reason we remain the number one app for sending money to Ghana. We do not take your trust for granted, and we’ll continue working tirelessly to serve you better. We dey for you!” the statement read.

Taptap Send emphasized that it is “back and fully operational” and looks forward to welcoming users back on the app to continue making fast, affordable, and secure money transfers to Ghana.