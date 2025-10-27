ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo, Sammi Awuku, other NPP gurus to storm Democracy Forum in Kenya

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, along with Hon. Dr Stephen Amoah, Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi, and Hon. Sammi Awuku, will represent Ghana at the upcoming Democracy Union of Africa (DUA) and International Democracy Union (IDU) conference, scheduled to take place from October 26th to 30th, 2025.

The international forum will bring together political leaders, campaign strategists, and democracy advocates from across Africa, Europe, and beyond to explore key issues surrounding campaign management, governance, and the future of democratic leadership on the continent.

Former President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver the keynote address and will also be honoured for his leadership and contributions to democratic governance in Ghana and across Africa.

His experience and legacy in strengthening democratic institutions are expected to serve as a central reference point for discussions on sustaining democracy in changing political landscapes.

Hon Dr. Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti Region and former Deputy Finance Minister, will serve as moderator for the panel discussion on “Energy, Enterprise, and the Environment: A Centre-Right Vision for the Future.”

Hon Michael Okyere Baafi, Member of Parliament (MP)for New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region and former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, will join a panel discussion on “Ending Dependency: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Prosperity.”

Hon Samuel Awuku, Member of Parliament (MP) for Member of Parliament, Akuapem North Constituency and Vice-President of SME Global (IDU), will contribute to the session on “Trade, Not Aid: Unlocking the Potential of Africa’s Business Partnerships.”

The five-day conference, themed “Campaign Management Masterclass: Voters Have Moved On From Your Last Campaign, So You Must Too,” will also feature participants from several African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Liberia, and Malawi.

Among the international guests are former Nigerian Senate President Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Rev. Dr. J. Luther Tarpeh of Liberia, and representatives from Kenya’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and South Africa’s Democratic Alliance (DA).

The event aims at promoting knowledge exchange and collaboration among political actors, strengthen democratic institutions, and equip participants with modern tools for effective and ethical campaign management across the continent.

