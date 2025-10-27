Bawumia must rein in overzealous operatives

The recent incident in Jaman South, where Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, launched a scathing verbal attack on Kennedy Agyapong during Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s engagement with New Patriotic Party delegates, has cast a troubling shadow over the NPP’s campaign dynamics in the Bono Region. What was meant to be a platform for articulating policy positions and rallying delegate support quickly degenerated into chaos, exposing deep fissures within the party. Abronye’s aggressive approach, met with sharp and angry responses from delegates, highlighted the fatigue among party members with internal hostilities and personal attacks. Rather than enhancing Bawumia’s campaign, the outburst has arguably undermined it, shifting focus away from substantive discussions on governance and development.

This incident raises an important question for Dr. Bawumia: can he rein in his campaign team and discipline individuals whose behavior threatens the party’s cohesion? The delegates’ reaction in Jaman South demonstrates that such conduct not only damages public perception but also makes reconciliation within the party increasingly difficult. It is worth recalling that it was just last week Tuesday that Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hosted a breakfast meeting with the five presidential aspirants of the NPP at his residence in Nima, Accra. That gathering was intended to promote unity, break bread, and underscore the critical importance of a cohesive party as preparations intensify for the 2028 general elections. Abronye’s public attacks directly undermine such efforts, creating tension at a time when unity should be prioritized above all else.

Dr. Bawumia must advise his campaign operatives to embrace a more disciplined and constructive approach, focusing on policies, ideas, and the future of the nation rather than engaging in personal vendettas. The NPP’s prospects in 2028 depend on its ability to manage internal differences maturely and present a united front to the electorate. Tolerance for divisive behavior, no matter how loyal the individual claims to be, risks tarnishing the party’s image and derailing the reconciliation processes painstakingly initiated by its leadership. Party cohesion should not be sacrificed for fiery rhetoric or momentary political theatrics.